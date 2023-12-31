Report: ‘Concern’ Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb tore ACL against Ravens

Seeming to confirm what most people speculated when they saw the injury, a report late Sunday indicated there is “concern” among the Miami Dolphins that linebacker Bradley Chubb torn his ACL during the team’s Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The report, from ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, adds a source said, “It doesn’t look good.”

Late in the fourth quarter, Chubb was attempting to make a tackle on Ravens running back Melvin Gordon III in the backfield. Just before Chubb reached Gordon, the linebacker’s knee seemed to buckle and he collapsed to the turf. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and safety Jevon Holland pulled Gordon down for a four-yard loss, but it is the loss of Chubb that will be the bigger story. As everyone began heading back to their respective huddles, Chubb could be heard on the television broadcast screaming as he held his knee. During the commercial break, Chubb was loaded onto a cart and taking off the field.

In 15 games played this season, Chubb recorded 11 sacks, one off from his career high from his rookie season with the Denver Broncos back in 2018. He joined the Dolphins mid-season last year on a trade from the Broncos, recording 2.5 sacks in eight games played in South Florida, giving him a combined eight sacks on the year. He was selected to the Pro Bowl, his second all-star selection in his career, after the season. Chubb was clearly on his way to a second-straight appearance in the Pro Bowl.

Chubb now joins fellow edge rusher Jaelan Phillips as players Miami has lost to major injuries this season. Phillips tore his Achilles tendon in Week 12 against the New York Jets.

An MRI is expected to confirm the initial report of a torn ACL. Chubb is under contract with the Dolphins through 2027. He likely will miss the start of the 2024 season as he rehabs his way back from the injury.

Miami faces the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 with the AFC East division title and the AFC second seed on the line. They will now have to do it without their top pass rusher.