NFL Week 18 schedule release: Bills at Dolphins in primetime

The NFL has finalized the schedule for Week 18, slotting games with playoff implications to maximize integrity of the game and viewership opportunities. Included in those moves was putting the Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins game in a primetime slot. The winner of the game wins the AFC East title for the 2023 season and claims the second seed in the AFC playoff picture.

The Week 18 schedule includes two games on Saturday, one kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET and one at 8:15 p.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast both of those games.

On Sunday, CBS and FOX will air games in the standard 1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET slots - with both networks airing doubleheaders. NBC will air the season’s final game in the normal 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday Night Football slot.

We are updating the schedule as it becomes known:

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins