NFL Week 18 schedule release: Bills at Dolphins in primetime

The NFL has finalized the schedule for Week 18, slotting games with playoff implications to maximize integrity of the game and viewership opportunities. Included in those moves was putting the Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins game in a primetime slot. The winner of the game wins the AFC East title for the 2023 season and claims the second seed in the AFC playoff picture.
The Week 18 schedule includes two games on Saturday, one kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET and one at 8:15 p.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast both of those games.
On Sunday, CBS and FOX will air games in the standard 1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET slots - with both networks airing doubleheaders. NBC will air the season’s final game in the normal 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday Night Football slot.
We are updating the schedule as it becomes known:
Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
New York Jets at New England Patriots
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
