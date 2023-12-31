Dolphins vs. Ravens inactive players list Week 17: Miami without key starters

The Miami Dolphins face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17, a showdown between the top two teams in the AFC playoff picture. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, they will be doing it without key members of the team’s offense as they face the number one scoring defense in the league. The team will need to play “next man up” perfectly on Sunday.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, with 72 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns this season, was ruled out of the game on Friday by head coach Mike McDaniel. Running back Raheem Mostert, who leads the league with 21 touchdowns this season, also lands on the inactive list. Waddle is dealing with an ankle injury while Mostert has issues with his knee and ankle. Both players were injured during last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah also landed on the inactive list in what appears to be a coach’s decision move. Miami elevated linebacker Melvin Ingram from the practice squad, a move that appears to have taken Ogbah’s spot on the game-day roster.

Also inactive for Miami are offensive lineman Robert Hunt, who continues to miss games with a hamstring issue, and tight end Tyler Kroft. Quarterback Skylar Thompson was designated as the emergency quarterback.

The good news for the Dolphins is cornerback Xavien Howard, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and safety Jevon Holland were not included in the inactive list. All three players have been dealing with injuries, including Holland who has been sidelined with issues in both knees. The Miami secondary appears back up to full strength.

The Ravens will be without safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Brandon Stephens, hampering the defense’s ability to ensure the top stays on as Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill looks to go deep. Also inactive for the Ravens are quarterback Malik Cunningham, cornerback Damarion Williams, guard Kevin Zeitler, and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Quarterback Josh Johnson was listed as the emergency quarterback.

Kickoff for the Dolphins and Ravens is at 1 p.m. ET