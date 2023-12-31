Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings Live Thread & Game Information

The week 17 edition of Sunday Night Football features a showdown between two NFC North teams. The Green Bay Packers will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings this evening. Both teams come into the week on the outside looking in at the playoffs but both can still mathematically make the playoffs with a win this week and next week and some help from some other teams. Minnesota has dropped four of their last five games including last week's loss to the Detroit Lions, 24 to 30. Green Bay had dropped two games before winning last week's game over the Carolina Panthers, 33 to 30.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this evening’s game and any other news from around the NFL this past week and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is stringent on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Green Bay Packers (7-8) 3rd NFC North @ Minnesota Vikings (7-8) 2nd NFC North