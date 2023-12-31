NFL Week 17 odds: Winners picks for Sunday’s games

Week 17 comes to a close with a full slate of Sunday games. After Thursday’s win by the Cleveland Browns over the New York Jets and the Saturday victory by the Dallas Cowboys over the Detroit Lions, we now have 14 games to be played on Sunday in the penultimate week of the 2023 regular season.

The Sunday games begin with ten games in the 1 p.m. ET slot. On CBS, the Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars games will all be broadcast. The FOX side of the early games includes the Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders contests.

The late afternoon games include the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks game. On CBS, the Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game and the Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs game will both kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Sunday Night Football game on NBC features the Green Bay Packers at the Minnesota Vikings.

Every week, The Phinsider contributors pick their straight-up winners for every game. We track how they do throughout the year, crowning out season-long champion after the Super Bowl.

We also can make picks against the spread for each game, and some of our contributors make those picks. We use the odds for each game brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks, including the spread picks, in the widget below, provided by Tallysight.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 17.