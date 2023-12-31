NFL playoff standings 2023: Week 17 live updates, playoff picture clinching and elimination scenarios

The NFL’s Week 17 schedule is underway, with a game each on Thursday and Saturday before a full slate of games on Sunday. We are keeping up with all the results, and how they impact the AFC playoff picture and the NFC playoff standings. We will update the standings below as the games go final, keeping up with all of the implications throughout the weekend.
The AFC began the weekend with the Baltimore Ravens as the top seed, with the Miami Dolphins a game back in the second position. Those two teams face off on Sunday, likely deciding which team will be the conference’s top seed when the regular season closes next week. Behind them, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the third position, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The AFC wild card teams are the Cleveland Browns, the Buffalo Bills, and the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens, Dolphins, and Browns have all clinched a spot in the playoffs.
In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers are in the top spot and can clinch that position this weekend. They are followed by the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the other three division leader positions. The Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks hold the three wild card spots. The 49ers and Lions have both clinched their division titles this year, while the Eagles and Cowboys are both locked into the postseason.
Below you will find the live standings throughout the weekend. We also track the elimination and clinching scenarios for the weekend.
AFC playoff picture (through Week 17 Thursday Night Football):
1 - Baltimore Ravens (12-3, AFC North leader)x
2 - Miami Dolphins (11-4, AFC East leader)x
3 - Kansas City Chiefs (9-6, AFC West leader)
4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7, AFC South leader)
5 - Cleveland Browns (11-5, Wild Card 1 position)x*
6 - Buffalo Bills (9-6, Wild Card 2 position)
7 - Indianapolis Colts (8-7, Wild Card 3 position)
Houston Texans (8-7)
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)
Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)
Las Vegas Raiders (7-8)
Denver Broncos (7-8)
Eliminated:
New York Jets (6-10)*
Tennessee Titans (5-10)
Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)
New England Patriots (4-11)
x Playoff berth clinched
* Week 17 game complete
Tiebreaks:
- Jaguars over Colts and Texans based on head-to-head results
- Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results (division tiebreak); Colts over Steelers based on head-to-head results
- Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Texans over Steelers based on head-to-head results
- Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results
- Raiders over Broncos based on head-to-head results
- Titans over Chargers based on head-to-head results
AFC Clinching Scenarios Week 17:
Bills clinch playoff berth with:
- Bills win and Steelers loss/tie and Bengals loss/tie OR
- Bills win and Steelers loss/tie and Jaguars loss/tie OR
- Bills win and Steelers loss/tie and Texans loss/tie and Colts loss/tie OR
- Bills win and Bengals loss/tie and Jaguars loss/tie OR
- Bills win and Bengals loss/tie and Texans loss/tie and Colts loss/tie OR
- Bills tie and Steelers loss and Bengals loss and Jaguars loss OR
- Bills tie and Steelers loss and Bengals loss and Texans loss/tie OR
- Bills tie and Steelers loss and Bengals loss and Colts loss/tie OR
- Bills tie and Steelers loss and Jaguars loss and Texans loss/tie OR
- Bills tie and Steelers loss and Jaguars loss and Colts loss/tie OR
- Bills tie and Steelers loss and Texans loss and Colts loss OR
- Bills tie and Bengals loss and Jaguars loss and Texans loss/tie OR
- Bills tie and Bengals loss and Jaguars loss and Colts loss/tie OR
- Bills tie and Bengals loss and Texans loss and Colts loss
Browns clinch playoff berth with: (Clinched)
- Browns win OR
- Steelers loss/tie OR
- Bills loss OR
- Jaguars loss/tie OR
- Texans loss/tie and Colts loss/tie
Chiefs clinch AFC West title and playoff berth with:
- Chiefs win OR
- Raiders loss/tie and Broncos loss/tie
Dolphins clinch AFC East title with:
- Dolphins win OR
- Bills loss/tie
Jaguars clinch AFC South title and playoff berth with:
- Jaguars win and Colts loss and Texans loss
Ravens clinch AFC North title and AFC top seed with:
- Ravens win
AFC Elimination Scenarios Week 17 (via NFL Playoff Scenarios)
Bengals eliminated from playoffs with:
- Bengals loss and Steelers win and Bills win/tie
Bills eliminated from AFC East title with:
- Bills loss/tie OR
- Dolphins win/tie
Broncos eliminated from playoffs with:
- Broncos loss OR
- Broncos tie and Jaguars win/tie OR
- Broncos tie and Colts win/tie and Texans win/tie OR
- Broncos tie and Steelers win/tie OR
- Broncos tie and Bengals win OR
- Chiefs win/tie and Bills win/tie and Steelers win OR
- Chiefs win/tie and Bills win/tie and Texans win and Colts win and Jaguars win/tie OR
- Chiefs win/tie and Texans win and Colts win and Jaguars loss/tie and Steelers win
Broncos eliminated from AFC West title with:
- Broncos loss/tie OR
- Chiefs win/tie
Browns eliminated from AFC North title with:
- Ravens win/tie
Colts eliminated from AFC South title with:
- Colts loss and Jaguars win
Jaguars eliminated from AFC South title with:
- Jaguars loss and Colts win and Texans win/tie OR
- Jaguars loss and Colts tie and Texans win
Raiders eliminated from playoffs with:
- Raiders loss OR
- Raiders tie and Jaguars win OR
- Raiders tie and Steelers win OR
- Raiders tie and Bengals win OR
- Raiders tie and Jaguars loss and Texans win and Bengals tie OR
- Raiders tie and Jaguars loss and Texans win and Steelers tie OR
- Raiders tie and Jaguars loss and Texans win and a combination of 0.5 win/tie results for the Vikings/Buccaneers/Rams/Ravens/Chargers
Raiders eliminated from AFC West title with:
- Raiders loss/tie OR
- Chiefs win/tie
Steelers eliminated from playoffs with:
- Steelers loss and Bills win/tie and Colts win and Texans win/tie and Broncos loss/tie OR
- Steelers loss and Bills win/tie and Colts win and Texans win and Jaguars loss and Chiefs win/tie OR
- Steelers loss and Bills win/tie and Colts win/tie and Jaguars win and Broncos loss/tie
Texans eliminated from playoffs with:
- Texans loss and Colts win and Jaguars win and Bills win/tie OR
- Texans loss and Colts win and Jagaurs win and Bengals win and Steelers loss/tie and Broncos loss/tie
Texans eliminated from AFC South title with:
- Texans loss and Colts win OR
- Texans loss and Jaguars win
NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 17 Saturday night)
1 - San Francisco 49ers (11-4, NFC West leader)y
2 - Philadelphia Eagles (11-4, NFC East leader)x
3 - Detroit Lions (11-5, NFC North leader)y*
4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7, NFC South leader)
5 - Dallas Cowboys (11-5, Wild Card 1 position)x*
6 - Los Angeles Rams (8-7, Wild Card 2 position)
7 - Seattle Seahawks (7-7, Wild Card 3 position)
Minnesota Vikings (7-8)
Atlanta Falcons (7-8)
Green Bay Packers (7-8)
New Orleans Saints (7-8)
Chicago Bears (6-9)
Eliminated:
New York Giants (5-10)
Washington Commanders (4-11)
Arizona Cardinals (3-12)
Carolina Panthers (2-13)
x Playoff berth clinched
y Division title clinched
Tiebreaks:
- 49ers over Eagles based on NFC winning percentage
- Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results
- Vikings over Packers based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Vikings over Falcons based on head-to-head results
- Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Falcons over Packers based on head-to-head results
- Packers over Saints based on head-to-head results
NFC Clinching Scenarios Week 17
49ers clinch NFC top seed with:
- 49ers win and Lions loss and Eagles loss
Buccaneers clinch NFC South title and playoff berth with:
- Buccaneers win OR
- Buccaneers tie and Falcons loss
Eagles clinch NFC East title with: (Cannot clinch NFC East title)
- Eagles win and
Cowboys loss/tieOR
- Eagles tie and
Cowboys loss
Rams clinch playoff berth with:
- Rams win and Seahawks loss OR
- Rams win and Packers-Vikings tie
Seahawks clinch playoff berth with:
- Seahawks win and Packers-Vikings tie
NFC Elimination Scenarios Week 17 (via NFL Playoff Scenarios)
Bears eliminated from playoffs with:
- Bears loss/tie OR
- Seahawks win/tie and Rams win/tie OR
- Seahawks win/tie and Packers win OR
- Seahawks win/tie and Vikings win OR
- Rams win/tie and Packers win OR
- Rams win/tie and Vikings win
Cowboys eliminated from NFC East title with: (Cannot be eliminated from NFC East title)
-
Cowboys loss/tieand Eagles win OR
-
Cowboys lossand Eagles tie
Falcons eliminated from playoffs with:
- Falcons loss and Buccaneers win/tie OR
- Falcons tie and Buccaneers win and Rams tie and Seahawks win/tie OR
- Falcons tie and Buccaneers win and Rams win and Seahawks tie OR
- Buccaneers win and Rams win and Seahawks win
Falcons eliminated from NFC South title with:
- Seahawks loss and Buccaneers tie OR
- Buccaneers win
Packers eliminated from playoffs with:
- Packers loss and Seahawks win/tie OR
- Packers loss and Rams win/tie OR
- Packers loss and Buccaneers tie and Falcons win OR
- Packers loss and Saints win and Falcons win and Cardinals win and a combination of 5.5 wins/tie results from Cowboys/Commanders/Bengals/Broncos/Colts/Jaguars (+1 Cowboys win) OR
- Packers tie and Seahawks win and Rams win
Saints eliminated from playoffs with:
- Saints loss OR
- Saints tie and Seahawks win/tie and Rams win/tie
Saints eliminated from NFC South title with:
- Saints loss/tie
Vikings eliminated from playoffs with:
- Vikings loss and Seahawks win/tie and Rams win/tie OR
- Vikings loss and Seahawks win/tie and Buccaneers tie and Falcons win OR
- Vikings loss and Rams win/tie and Buccaneers tie and Falcons tie OR
- Vikings tie and Seahawks win and Rams win
