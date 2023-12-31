NFL playoff standings 2023: Week 17 live updates, playoff picture clinching and elimination scenarios

The NFL’s Week 17 schedule is underway, with a game each on Thursday and Saturday before a full slate of games on Sunday. We are keeping up with all the results, and how they impact the AFC playoff picture and the NFC playoff standings. We will update the standings below as the games go final, keeping up with all of the implications throughout the weekend.

The AFC began the weekend with the Baltimore Ravens as the top seed, with the Miami Dolphins a game back in the second position. Those two teams face off on Sunday, likely deciding which team will be the conference’s top seed when the regular season closes next week. Behind them, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the third position, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The AFC wild card teams are the Cleveland Browns, the Buffalo Bills, and the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens, Dolphins, and Browns have all clinched a spot in the playoffs.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers are in the top spot and can clinch that position this weekend. They are followed by the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the other three division leader positions. The Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks hold the three wild card spots. The 49ers and Lions have both clinched their division titles this year, while the Eagles and Cowboys are both locked into the postseason.

Below you will find the live standings throughout the weekend. We also track the elimination and clinching scenarios for the weekend.

Last update: 9:34 a.m. ET, Sunday

AFC playoff picture (through Week 17 Thursday Night Football):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (12-3, AFC North leader)x

2 - Miami Dolphins (11-4, AFC East leader)x

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (9-6, AFC West leader)

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7, AFC South leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (11-5, Wild Card 1 position)x*

6 - Buffalo Bills (9-6, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Indianapolis Colts (8-7, Wild Card 3 position)

Houston Texans (8-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)

Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (7-8)

Denver Broncos (7-8)

Eliminated:

New York Jets (6-10)*

Tennessee Titans (5-10)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

New England Patriots (4-11)

x Playoff berth clinched

* Week 17 game complete

Tiebreaks:

Jaguars over Colts and Texans based on head-to-head results

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results (division tiebreak); Colts over Steelers based on head-to-head results

Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Texans over Steelers based on head-to-head results

Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results

Raiders over Broncos based on head-to-head results

Titans over Chargers based on head-to-head results

AFC Clinching Scenarios Week 17:

Bills clinch playoff berth with:

Bills win and Steelers loss/tie and Bengals loss/tie OR

Bills win and Steelers loss/tie and Jaguars loss/tie OR

Bills win and Steelers loss/tie and Texans loss/tie and Colts loss/tie OR

Bills win and Bengals loss/tie and Jaguars loss/tie OR

Bills win and Bengals loss/tie and Texans loss/tie and Colts loss/tie OR

Bills tie and Steelers loss and Bengals loss and Jaguars loss OR

Bills tie and Steelers loss and Bengals loss and Texans loss/tie OR

Bills tie and Steelers loss and Bengals loss and Colts loss/tie OR

Bills tie and Steelers loss and Jaguars loss and Texans loss/tie OR

Bills tie and Steelers loss and Jaguars loss and Colts loss/tie OR

Bills tie and Steelers loss and Texans loss and Colts loss OR

Bills tie and Bengals loss and Jaguars loss and Texans loss/tie OR

Bills tie and Bengals loss and Jaguars loss and Colts loss/tie OR

Bills tie and Bengals loss and Texans loss and Colts loss

Browns clinch playoff berth with: (Clinched)

Browns win OR

OR Steelers loss/tie OR

Bills loss OR

Jaguars loss/tie OR

Texans loss/tie and Colts loss/tie

Chiefs clinch AFC West title and playoff berth with:

Chiefs win OR

Raiders loss/tie and Broncos loss/tie

Dolphins clinch AFC East title with:

Dolphins win OR

Bills loss/tie

Jaguars clinch AFC South title and playoff berth with:

Jaguars win and Colts loss and Texans loss

Ravens clinch AFC North title and AFC top seed with:

Ravens win

AFC Elimination Scenarios Week 17 (via NFL Playoff Scenarios)

Bengals eliminated from playoffs with:

Bengals loss and Steelers win and Bills win/tie

Bills eliminated from AFC East title with:

Bills loss/tie OR

Dolphins win/tie

Broncos eliminated from playoffs with:

Broncos loss OR

Broncos tie and Jaguars win/tie OR

Broncos tie and Colts win/tie and Texans win/tie OR

Broncos tie and Steelers win/tie OR

Broncos tie and Bengals win OR

Chiefs win/tie and Bills win/tie and Steelers win OR

Chiefs win/tie and Bills win/tie and Texans win and Colts win and Jaguars win/tie OR

Chiefs win/tie and Texans win and Colts win and Jaguars loss/tie and Steelers win

Broncos eliminated from AFC West title with:

Broncos loss/tie OR

Chiefs win/tie

Browns eliminated from AFC North title with:

Ravens win/tie

Colts eliminated from AFC South title with:

Colts loss and Jaguars win

Jaguars eliminated from AFC South title with:

Jaguars loss and Colts win and Texans win/tie OR

Jaguars loss and Colts tie and Texans win

Raiders eliminated from playoffs with:

Raiders loss OR

Raiders tie and Jaguars win OR

Raiders tie and Steelers win OR

Raiders tie and Bengals win OR

Raiders tie and Jaguars loss and Texans win and Bengals tie OR

Raiders tie and Jaguars loss and Texans win and Steelers tie OR

Raiders tie and Jaguars loss and Texans win and a combination of 0.5 win/tie results for the Vikings/Buccaneers/Rams/Ravens/Chargers

Raiders eliminated from AFC West title with:

Raiders loss/tie OR

Chiefs win/tie

Steelers eliminated from playoffs with:

Steelers loss and Bills win/tie and Colts win and Texans win/tie and Broncos loss/tie OR

Steelers loss and Bills win/tie and Colts win and Texans win and Jaguars loss and Chiefs win/tie OR

Steelers loss and Bills win/tie and Colts win/tie and Jaguars win and Broncos loss/tie

Texans eliminated from playoffs with:

Texans loss and Colts win and Jaguars win and Bills win/tie OR

Texans loss and Colts win and Jagaurs win and Bengals win and Steelers loss/tie and Broncos loss/tie

Texans eliminated from AFC South title with:

Texans loss and Colts win OR

Texans loss and Jaguars win

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 17 Saturday night)

1 - San Francisco 49ers (11-4, NFC West leader)y

2 - Philadelphia Eagles (11-4, NFC East leader)x

3 - Detroit Lions (11-5, NFC North leader)y*

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7, NFC South leader)

5 - Dallas Cowboys (11-5, Wild Card 1 position)x*

6 - Los Angeles Rams (8-7, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Seattle Seahawks (7-7, Wild Card 3 position)

Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

Green Bay Packers (7-8)

New Orleans Saints (7-8)

Chicago Bears (6-9)

Eliminated:

New York Giants (5-10)

Washington Commanders (4-11)

Arizona Cardinals (3-12)

Carolina Panthers (2-13)

x Playoff berth clinched

y Division title clinched

Tiebreaks:

49ers over Eagles based on NFC winning percentage

Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results

Vikings over Packers based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Vikings over Falcons based on head-to-head results

Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Falcons over Packers based on head-to-head results

Packers over Saints based on head-to-head results

NFC Clinching Scenarios Week 17

49ers clinch NFC top seed with:

49ers win and Lions loss and Eagles loss

Buccaneers clinch NFC South title and playoff berth with:

Buccaneers win OR

Buccaneers tie and Falcons loss

Eagles clinch NFC East title with: (Cannot clinch NFC East title)

Eagles win and Cowboys loss/tie OR

OR Eagles tie and Cowboys loss

Rams clinch playoff berth with:

Rams win and Seahawks loss OR

Rams win and Packers-Vikings tie

Seahawks clinch playoff berth with:

Seahawks win and Packers-Vikings tie

NFC Elimination Scenarios Week 17 (via NFL Playoff Scenarios)

Bears eliminated from playoffs with:

Bears loss/tie OR

Seahawks win/tie and Rams win/tie OR

Seahawks win/tie and Packers win OR

Seahawks win/tie and Vikings win OR

Rams win/tie and Packers win OR

Rams win/tie and Vikings win

Cowboys eliminated from NFC East title with: (Cannot be eliminated from NFC East title)

Cowboys loss/tie and Eagles win OR

and Eagles win OR Cowboys loss and Eagles tie

Falcons eliminated from playoffs with:

Falcons loss and Buccaneers win/tie OR

Falcons tie and Buccaneers win and Rams tie and Seahawks win/tie OR

Falcons tie and Buccaneers win and Rams win and Seahawks tie OR

Buccaneers win and Rams win and Seahawks win

Falcons eliminated from NFC South title with:

Seahawks loss and Buccaneers tie OR

Buccaneers win

Packers eliminated from playoffs with:

Packers loss and Seahawks win/tie OR

Packers loss and Rams win/tie OR

Packers loss and Buccaneers tie and Falcons win OR

Packers loss and Saints win and Falcons win and Cardinals win and a combination of 5.5 wins/tie results from Cowboys /Commanders/Bengals/Broncos/Colts/Jaguars ( +1 Cowboys win) OR

/Commanders/Bengals/Broncos/Colts/Jaguars ( OR Packers tie and Seahawks win and Rams win

Saints eliminated from playoffs with:

Saints loss OR

Saints tie and Seahawks win/tie and Rams win/tie

Saints eliminated from NFC South title with:

Saints loss/tie

Vikings eliminated from playoffs with: