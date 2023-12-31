Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins enter the week coming off a two-game win streak. Miami defeated the New York Jets in a 30 to 0 shutout two weeks ago. The Dolphins then defeated the Dallas Cowboys last week 22 to 20 with a walk-off field goal. Miami will now travel to Maryland this week to face the current top playoff seed in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens. A victory for the Phins today would not only wrap up the AFC East title but would put Miami in the driver's seat for the first seed in the AFC playoff picture.

While Miami has plenty of motivation going into this week's game with the divisional title and the top playoff seeding on the line, Baltimore will also have a ton of motivation this week. The Ravens have already wrapped up the AFC North but need to win today to ensure that they hold onto the first seed, giving them home field throughout the playoffs. An additional motivator will be the stinging loss to the Dolphins last season. Last season's game saw the Dolphins mount a thrilling rally after entering the 4th quarter down 35 to 14. Miami left Baltimore with an unlikely 42 to 38 victory.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this afternoon’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as with any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation has a strict prohibition against sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams.

Miami Dolphins (11-4) 1st AFC East @ Baltimore Ravens (12-3) 1st AFC North

Injury Report:

Miami Dolphins - Out: Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle); Offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring)

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle); Offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring) Miami Dolphins - Questionable: Offensive lineman Lester Cotton (hip); Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle); Safety Jevon Holland (knees); Cornerback Xavien Howard (hip/thumb); Offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique); Running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle); Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee)

Offensive lineman Lester Cotton (hip); Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle); Safety Jevon Holland (knees); Cornerback Xavien Howard (hip/thumb); Offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique); Running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle); Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) Note: Reports indicate running back Raheem Mostert will be inactive for the game , despite being listed as questionable.

, despite being listed as questionable. Baltimore Ravens - Out: Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion);

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion); Baltimore Ravens - Questionable - Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf); Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee); Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder); Cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle); Guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad)

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf); Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee); Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder); Cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle); Guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad) Note: The Ravens moved Armour-Davis to injured reserve on Saturday, signing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the active roster to fill the spot.

Practice Squad Elevations: