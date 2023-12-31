REPORT: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert is expected to be ‘inactive’ for Sunday’s battle vs. the Ravens

In arguably their biggest game of the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins will be without starting running back (and touchdown machine) Raheem Mostert vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport were the first to break the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(It will be the first game Mostert has missed this year despite regularly appearing on the injury report throughout the season.)

#Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, who is tied for the NFL lead with 21 TDs, is expected to be inactive Sunday against the #Ravens, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Mostert barely practiced this week because of knee and ankle injuries. Big loss for Miami, and fantasy teams everywhere … pic.twitter.com/NI9Mdy4ndL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2023

Mostert, 31, has had an incredible year with Miami, rushing for 1,012 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns (21 total). It has been, without question, the best season of his roller-coaster career. He’s been a difference-maker, so to say Miami’s offense won’t be the same without ‘Heem” in the lineup on Sunday would be an understatement. However, as we’ve seen with other injuries on the roster, it’s a next-man-up mentality. And thankfully, Miami does have a stable of running backs who have proven they can carry the workload.

With Mostert out, Miami’s offense will rely heavily on rookie running back De’Von Achane, who has had a sensational rookie campaign, carrying the ball 79 times for 637 yards and seven touchdowns. He can also make an impact in the passing game.

In addition to Achane, veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. — who put the game away last week vs. the Dallas Cowboys — and undrafted rookie Chris Brooks should be active and anxious for touches.

No matter what, this is the NFL, and every team is banged up at this point of the season. If Miami wants to prove to the world that they belong among the #elite and should be taken seriously, a beatdown in Baltimore on New Year’s Eve should do the trick. #NoExcuses #FinsUp #QuoteTheDolphinsNeverMore

