Dolphins vs. Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, odds, injuries and more

The Miami Dolphins are 11-4 on the season and in position to clinch the AFC East division title and move into the top seed in the AFC playoff picture with a Week 17 win. Standing in their way are their non-divisional rivals the Baltimore Ravens, currently the top team in the AFC. The Dolphins and Ravens seem to face each other every year despite being in the AFC East and AFC North, respectively. This year’s contest may be more meaningful than any of the previous 16 regular season meetings.

The Dolphins come into today’s game with the number one scoring offense in the league. The Ravens have the number one scoring defense this season. Something has to give as the top two teams in the AFC face off. Who are the Dolphins facing in the 2023 version of the Ravens? We got an insider look at the Ravens from Baltimore Beatdown this week.

Miami is coming off a Week 16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The win kept Miami two games ahead of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, setting up this week’s possibility to claim the division title for the first time since 2008, with either a Dolphins win or a Bills clinching the championship. If the Dolphins lose today and the Bills win, the Week 18 meeting between the two teams will be for the division title.

The Ravens faced the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, a Monday Night Football meeting between the top teams from each conference. Baltimore made it look easy as they dispatched the 49ers 33-19, establishing themselves as the Super Bowl favorites.

Miami did not receive the best news overnight. After ruling wide receiver Jaylen Waddle out of this game with an ankle injury, it now appears running back Raheem Mostert will be inactive due to ankle and knee injuries. The Miami offense will have to quickly adapt to missing two of their top weapons as they face a Ravens defense that has made shutting down opposing offenses the norm this year.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line for this game has hovered right at three points all week, favoring the Ravens. The point total is set at 46.5 combined points while the Dolphins are +140 for the straight-up win and the Ravens are -166 on the moneyline.

How can you watch the game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

TV Broadcast: CBS

TV Broadcast Team: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

National Radio Broadcast: ESPN

National Radio Broadcast Team: Steve Levy, Sal Paolantonio

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 381 (Dolphins), 226 (Ravens)

Referees: Clete Blakeman (Referee), Scott Campbell (Umpire), Dana McKenzie (Down Judge), Julian Mapp (Line Judge), Aaron Santi (Field Judge), Lo van Pham (Side Judge), Jonah Monroe (Back Judge), Chad Adams (Replay Official)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Ravens -3 | Total: 46.5

Jersey Combinations:

A New Year’s Eve showdown. pic.twitter.com/KSfgaw5UcY — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 29, 2023

Injury Report:

Dolphins - Out: Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle); Offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring); Questionable: Offensive lineman Lester Cotton (hip); Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle); Safety Jevon Holland (knees); Cornerback Xavien Howard (hip/thumb); Offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique); Running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle); Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee)

Ravens - Out: Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion); Questionable - Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf); Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee); Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder); Cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle); Guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad)

Practice Squad Elevations:

Ravens: Defensive back Andrew Adams, Linebacker Jeremiah Moon

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Tanner Conner, TE - 3 elevations (Week 6-7, 13) Cameron Goode, OLB - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Promoted in Week 4 Chase Winovich, DE - 3 elevations (Weeks 2, 4-5) - Released/retired Ethan Bonner, CB - 2 elevations (Week 15-16) Robbie Chosen, WR - 2 elevation (Week 3, 11) - Promoted in Week 4; Waived and added back to practice squad in Week 11; Promoted in Week 12 Darrynton Evans, RB - 2 elevations (Weeks 12, 15) Melvin Ingram, LB - 2 elevations (Week 16-17) Quinton Bell, LB - 1 elevation (Week 14) Ryan Hayes, OT - 1 elevation (Week 14) Chasen Hines, OL - 1 elevation (Week 11) Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster.

Weather: 49°F, Partly Cloudy

Head-to-Head: Tied 8-8

Most Recent Game Results: Dolphins 42-38 at Baltimore, 2022 Week 2 (9/18/22)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Dolphins 42-38 at Baltimore, 2022 Week 2 (9/18/22)

More Ravens info: Baltimore Beatdown | @BmoreBeatdown

AFC East standings (through Week 17 Thursday Night Football):

Miami Dolphins (11-4)

Buffalo Bills (9-6) - 2 GB

New York Jets (6-10)* - Eliminated

New England Patriots (4-11) - Eliminated

*Week 17 game played

Week 17 schedule:

Jets 20 - 37 Browns

Dolphins at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

AFC playoff picture (through Week 17 Thursday Night Football):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (12-3, AFC North leader)x

2 - Miami Dolphins (11-4, AFC East leader)x

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (9-6, AFC West leader)

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7, AFC South leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (11-5, Wild Card 1 position)x*

6 - Buffalo Bills (9-6, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Indianapolis Colts (8-7, Wild Card 3 position)

Houston Texans (8-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)

Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (7-8)

Denver Broncos (7-8)

Eliminated:

New York Jets (6-10)*

Tennessee Titans (5-10)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

New England Patriots (4-11)

x Playoff berth clinched

* Week 17 game complete

Tiebreaks:

Jaguars over Colts and Texans based on head-to-head results

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results (division tiebreak); Colts over Steelers based on head-to-head results

Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Texans over Steelers based on head-to-head results

Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results

Raiders over Broncos based on head-to-head results

Titans over Chargers based on head-to-head results

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 17 Saturday night)

1 - San Francisco 49ers (11-4, NFC West leader)y

2 - Philadelphia Eagles (11-4, NFC East leader)x

3 - Detroit Lions (11-5, NFC North leader)y*

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7, NFC South leader)

5 - Dallas Cowboys (11-5, Wild Card 1 position)x*

6 - Los Angeles Rams (8-7, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Seattle Seahawks (7-7, Wild Card 3 position)

Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

Green Bay Packers (7-8)

New Orleans Saints (7-8)

Chicago Bears (6-9)

Eliminated:

New York Giants (5-10)

Washington Commanders (4-11)

Arizona Cardinals (3-12)

Carolina Panthers (2-13)

x Playoff berth clinched

y Division title clinched

Tiebreaks:

49ers over Eagles based on NFC winning percentage

Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results

Vikings over Packers based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Vikings over Falcons based on head-to-head results

Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Falcons over Packers based on head-to-head results

Packers over Saints based on head-to-head results