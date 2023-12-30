Report: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers expected to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens rookie Zay Flowers missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but is expected to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The first-year receiver returned to practice Friday but was limited.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz shared Saturday evening that Flowers is expected to play after catching nine passes for 72 yards and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. He was targeted 13 times by quarterback Lamar Jackson — no other Ravens player saw more than four attempts go their way.

Flowers leads the team in receiving yards (752), targets (105), and receptions (74). Tight end Mark Andrews hasn’t played since Nov. 16, but leads the team with six receiving touchdowns.

Sources: #Ravens standout rookie WR Zay Flowers is expected to play Sunday vs the #Dolphins. @BleacherReport



Baltimore can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 with a victory. pic.twitter.com/j5fiT3DwmP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 31, 2023

The Dolphins allow the league’s tenth-fewest passing yards per game (205). but Jackson’s playmaking ability is a unique test for the defense. Baltimore enters action Sunday scoring at least 30 points in seven of the last nine games.

“He can do pretty much anything,” Bradley Chubb said of Jackson. “He escapes a lot of trouble with his feet, with is arm now. He’s done a lot of great things with his arm this year. Just to be able to corral him upfront, that’s going to be our main goal, to try to make him as uncomfortable as possible so those guys on the back end can cover up.

“They’ve got dynamic receivers, dynamic running backs, so it’s going to be a challenge for us as a whole defense.”