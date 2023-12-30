Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson recognized by Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys at halftime of their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions took time to recognize for Miami Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson. Johnson spent four seasons with the Dolphins, compiling a 36-28 record over that span with three playoff appearances. The Cowboys inducted him into their Ring of Honor for his head coaching performance.

“I am so very, very proud,” Johnson said as he was being inducted.

Johnson also had a small stint with the Cowboys in his career, coaching them from 1989 through 1993. He won two Super Bowls with Dallas during that time.

Johnson recognized some of his greatest players from his time with the Cowboys, including running back Emmitt Smith, wide receiver Michael Irvin, and quarterback Troy Aikman, all of whom were in attendance for the ceremony. He has repeatedly said his favorite player to ever coach, however, was Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas.

Johnson closed his remarks with his trademark, “How ‘bout them Cowboys.”

The Cowboys the Dolphins beat last week.