Dolphins fan confidence continues to climb as Miami beats Cowboys; Ravens showdown looming

The Miami Dolphins beat the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 16 contest in Miami, moving to 11-4 on the season and keeping themselves in the running for the AFC playoff picture’s top seed. They now move on to Week 17 where they visit the current holders of that top seed, the Baltimore Ravens. Ahead of the marquee matchup of the week, we asked fans for their thoughts on the team’s direction.

Our SB Nation reacts poll, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, in Week 16 jumped back up from a season-low 40 percent positive responses when it comes to the direction of the Dolphins to 91 percent. It continued the upward trend after the team’s win over the Cowboys.

Dolphins’ fan confidence

The confidence rating about the Dolphins is not back to the season and the all-time high mark of 99 percent of the respondents saying they believe Miami is headed in the right direction, but it is not far off. After reaching 91 percent last week, the fan confidence results moved back up to 94 percent, matching the Weeks 5 and 10 results.

What would a win over the Ravens on Sunday do to the confidence rating? If Miami is able to win on Sunday, they would clinch the AFC East division title, which would be their first division championship since 2008, and move into the top spot in the AFC payoff seeding. Would they cause the poll results to jump back up to the high mark of the year?

2023 fan confidence history (poll taken after results from listed week):

Preseason - 83%

Week 1 - 97%

Week 2 - 97%

Week 3 - 98%

Week 4 - 89%

Week 5 - 94%

Week 6 - 98%

Week 7 - 75%

Week 8 - 95%

Week 9 - 93%

Week 10 - 94%

Week 11 - 92%

Week 12 - 96%

Week 13 - 99%

Week 14 - 40%

Week 15 - 91%

Week 16 - 94%

Who are the Super Bowl favorites heading into Week 17? (National Survey)

This week’s national survey included a question asking fans who is the Super Bowl favorite ahead of this week’s games. The Ravens, Miami’s opponent on Sunday, came back as the overwhelming favorite. Receiving 46 percent of the vote, the Ravens were well ahead of the second-place San Francisco 49ers - who Baltimore beat in Week 16. The 49ers received 28 percent of the vote, with the Detroit Lions finishing third with 10 percent of the vote.

Hopefully, the Dolphins can push the Ravens out of that spot with a win this weekend - and potentially thrust themselves into consideration if the national survey asks the same question heading into Week 18.

