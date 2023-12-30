NFL Week 17 Saturday Night Football: Lions at Cowboys winners picks

The NFL’s Week 17 schedule includes a Saturday night game, with the league moving the usual Monday Night Football broadcast to the weekend, clearing Monday’s calendar for the College Football Playoffs on New Year’s Day. Tonight’s game features two of the top NFC teams facing off, with playoff-seeding implications resonating throughout the conference based on the results. Who do we at The Phinsider think will win tonight: the Detroit Lions or the Dallas Cowboys?

Both the Lions and the Cowboys are already locked into the playoffs, with Detroit having clinched the NFC North title while the Cowboys are fighting for the NFC East division title. Both teams are also still in the running for the number one seed in the NFC, with a loss tonight not ending their hopes for the spot, but putting them both on the brink if other teams win during Sunday’s games. It is not the position either wants, and should have both teams fighting hard during the game

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are 5.5-point favorites for the game. The point total is set at 52.5 while the Lions are +200 on the moneyline for the straight up win and the Cowboys are -245.

As we do for every game during the season, The Phinsider’s contributors have made their predictions for tonight’s game. Who do we think will be the straight-up winner? We also can pick against the spread and the over or under the point total. You can check out all our picks in the widget below from our friends at Tallysight.

Here are our Week 17 Saturday picks: