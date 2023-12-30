Miami Dolphins elevate linebacker Melvin Ingram for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens

Edge rusher Melvin Ingram made his first appearance of the season with two hurries, two tackles, and one missed tackle last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The former first-round pick signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad on Dec. 14.

Ingram, 34, hit the ground running, and news broke on Saturday that he’ll appear in back-to-back games. Miami is elevating him to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Dolphins didn’t elevate cornerback Ethan Bonner from the practice squad like last week. That could be a good sign for the availability of safety Jevon Holland, who suffered injuries to both knees against the New York Jets on Black Friday, and Jalen Ramsey, who appeared on the injury report late in the week with his own knee injury.

Starting right guard Robert Hunt is doubtful for Sunday’s game. Fellow starters Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson are both questionable — the same is true for backup guard Lester Cotton.

Considering Miami chose not to elevate Matt Skura, Chasen Hines, or Ryan Hayes from the practice squad, it must feel confident about the unit line’s health against a Baltimore defense averaging a league-best 3.6 sacks per game.