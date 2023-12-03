Dolphins vs. Commanders Week 13 inactive players list: Jevon Holland out for Miami

The Miami Dolphins are about 90 minutes from starting their Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders. Both teams have made their last administrative move for the week, announcing their respective inactive players lists for the game. And for the Dolphins, a big loss headlines the move.

Safety Jevon Holland, who has been battling issues with both knees during the week, will not be available for the game. Holland has been rated the best safety in the league all year by Pro Football Focus and burst into the national conversation with his 99-yard interception return for a touchdown as the first half ended in last week’s Black Friday Dolphins victory over the New York Jets. Without Holland on the field, Miami’s secondary take a big hit.

The good side of the inactive list is a player who is not on it. Left tackle Terron Armstead appears set to return to the lineup after sustaining a quadriceps injury in the game against the Jets. He had been described as “week-to-week” by head coach Mike McDaniel, but it now appears he will be ready to play today.

Miami’s inactive list also included wide receiver Robbie Chosen, cornerback Eli Apple, offensive lineman Robert Jones, and tight end Tyler Kroft. Quarterback Skylar Thompson is officially inactive, but is listed as the emergency quarterback and would be allowed to enter the game should both starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and primary backup Mike White be injured during the game.

