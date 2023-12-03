NFL winners picks Week 13 2023: Sunday game expert predictions

The NFL’s Week 13 schedule is underway, beginning with Thursday night’s win by the Dallas Cowboys over the Seattle Seahawks. As we move into Sunday, there are only 11 games on the schedule for the day as six teams take their bye. Our contributors here on The Phinsider are back to provide their predictions for each game on the schedule.

Sunday will start with seven games in the 1 p.m. ET slot. Those include the Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, and Denver Broncos at Houston Texans games on CBS. Over on FOX, the games include the Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders contests.

The late afternoon timeslot includes CBS’s 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff off the Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. On FOX, the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles games will start at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Sunday Night Football on NBC kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET featuring the Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers.

That will leave one game for tomorrow night’s Monday Night Football broadcast with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Our contributors here on The Phinsider continue our season-long winners picks pool. We primarily focus on the straight-up winners for each game, but we can also make picks against the spread and for the over/under for each game. The odds for teh game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks, including the spread picks, in the widget below, provided by Tallysight.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 13. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow.