Week 13 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s late afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 13 Early Afternoon Games
Carolina Panthers (1-10) 4th NFC South @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) 3rd NFC South
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Buccaneers -3
- Over/Under: 36.5
Cleveland Browns (7-4) 3rd AFC North @ Los Angeles Rams (5-6) 3rd NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Rams -3.5
- Over/Under: 40
San Francisco 49ers (8-3) 1st NFC West @ Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) 1st NFC East
- Where: Lincoln Finacial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: 49ers -3
- Over/Under: 47
Loading comments...