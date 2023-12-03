Miami Dolphins @ Washington Commanders Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins will once again be on the road this week after beating the New York Jets on Black Friday in the Meadowlands. This weeks game will for the second week in a row serve up one of the NFL’s weaker teams to the Dolphins when they take on the Washington Commanders. A win today would give Miami a three game win streak before returning home to take on the Tennesse Titans next week in a Monday Night Football game matchup.

Miam, looking to tally another win this week is also hoping to clean some things up on the offensive side of the ball as they head into the final stretch of the season. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa contiuned to have issues with turnovers last week against the Jets including a lost fumble and two interceptions with one a pick-6. Miami will also be looking to jumpstart the run game again as the calender continues to move closer to the playoffs. The run game should benifit from the return of guard Robert Hunt to the lineup today.

The Dolphins defense, which seemed to struggle early in the season with the offense carrying the team has had a remarkable turnaround as of late, suddenly becoming the strenghth of the team. Now the defense will be looking for someone to step up and help replace the production that was lost when emerging star outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips was lost for the season with a torn achilles during the fourth quarter of last weeks game.

The Commanders come into the game with only four wins in twelve tries. Washington starting qurterback starting QB Sam Howell has thus far put up solid numbers including leading the NFL in total passing yards. Unfortunaly for the Commanders this has not translated into much success. Despitng ranking 9th in the NFL in average offensive yards per game (375) Washington is only 20th in points scored per game (20.5). For comparison Miami enters the week ranked first in yards per game (440.1) and second in points per game (30.8).

Washington has not faired much better on the defensive side of the ball this season, surrendring the 29th most yards per game (377.67) and the last place ranking in points surrendered per game (29.2). For comparison the Dolphins are seventh in yards surrendered (305.18) and twenty seventh in points give up per game (22.8). Since the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles the Dolphins defense has held opponents in four games to an average of 235 yards per game including only 159 yards surrendered last week to the Jets.

Miami also need to notch a win today if they still hope to snatch away the first place playoff seeding in the AFC and thus the only bye week in the conference. Miami currently holds the fourth spot but has the same number of losses as the three teams in front of them at three. The Baltimore Ravens, who are on their bye week lead the pack by a half a a game at 9 and 3. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars enter the week with identical records to the Dolphins at 8 and 3 but both also presently hold the tie breakers over the Dolphins.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this afternoon’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as with any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation has a strict prohibition against sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams.

Miami Dolphins (8-3) 1st AFC East @ Washington Commaders (4-8) 4th NFC East

Kickoff: 1:00 PM EST, Sunday, December 3rd

FOX Streaming: fuboTV ; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket) ; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

; ; (Replay after the game) TV Broadcast Team: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink Miami Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami (Miami Dolphins Radio Network Affiliate Stations)

iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell National Radio Broadcast: Compass Media Networks

Compass Media Networks National Radio Broadcast Team: Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger

Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger SiriusXM Channels: 386 (Miami Dolphins), 231 (Washington Commanders)

386 (Miami Dolphins), 231 (Washington Commanders) Referees: Tre Blake (Referee), Tony Michalek (Umpire), Patrick Turner (Down Judge), Dan Gallagher (Line Judge), Tom Hill (Field Judge), Don Willard (Side Judge), Todd Prukop (Back Judge), Andrew Lambert (Replay Official), Larry Hanson (Replay Assistant)

Tre Blake (Referee), Tony Michalek (Umpire), Patrick Turner (Down Judge), Dan Gallagher (Line Judge), Tom Hill (Field Judge), Don Willard (Side Judge), Todd Prukop (Back Judge), Andrew Lambert (Replay Official), Larry Hanson (Replay Assistant) Head-to-Head: Miami Dolphins lead 8-5; Super Bowls tied 1-1

Miami Dolphins lead 8-5; Super Bowls tied 1-1 Most Recent Game Results: Washington Commanders won 17-16 at Miami, 2019 Week 6 (10/13/2019)

Washington Commanders won 17-16 at Miami, 2019 Week 6 (10/13/2019) Most Recent Game at Site Results: Miami Dolphins won 17-10 at Washington, 2015 Week 1 (9/13/2015)

Miami Dolphins won 17-10 at Washington, 2015 Week 1 (9/13/2015) Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook : Miami Dolphins -8.5

Miami Dolphins -8.5 Over/Under via DraftKings Sportsbook : 49.5

: 49.5 Weather: 56°F, Rain

56°F, Rain Washington Commanders SBNation Site: Hogs Haven

Hogs Haven Hogs Haven X (formally Twitter): @HogsHaven

Injury Report:

Miami Dolphins - Out: Running back Chris Brooks (knee - IR-designated for return); Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead (knee / quad); Offensive lineman Lester Cotton (Illness); Safety Jevon Holland (knees); Offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee); Tackle Kendall Lamm (back)

Running back Chris Brooks (knee - IR-designated for return); Tackle Terron Armstead (knee / quad); Offensive lineman Lester Cotton (Illness); Safety Jevon Holland (knees); Offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee); Tackle Kendall Lamm (back) Washington Commanders - Out: Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, Jr. (elbow); Defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring); Questionable: Center Tyler Larsen (knee)

Practice Squad Elevations: