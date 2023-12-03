Dolphins vs. Commanders: How to watch, TV schedule, odds, playoff picture and more

The NFL calendar is on to Week 13, and the Miami Dolphins are visiting the Washington Commanders. The Dolphins come into the week looking to improve their 8-3 record and expand their lead in the AFC East. The Dolphins can also improve their standing in the AFC playoff picture with a win and some help.

The Commanders are struggling this season, falling to 4-8 coming into this game and sitting in last place in the NFC East. They fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio this week, looking to improve one of the league’s worst defenses by having head coach Ron Rivera assume play-calling responsibilities. Washington is in a position to have a top five selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The oddsmakers expect Miami to come away with another win today. The line opened with Miami favored by nine points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Over the week, it increased to 9.5 points, then over the past several hours, it has moved down to 8.5 points. The point total is set at 49.5. The Dolphins are -425 on the moneyline while the Commanders are +330.

How can you watch the game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

TV Broadcast: FOX

TV Broadcast Team: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); NFL+ (Replay after the game)

National Radio Broadcast: Compass Media Networks

National Radio Broadcast Team: Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 386 (Dolphins), 231 (Commanders)

Referees: Tre Blake (Referee), Tony Michalek (Umpire), Patrick Turner (Down Judge), Dan Gallagher (Line Judge), Tom Hill (Field Judge), Don Willard (Side Judge), Todd Prukop (Back Judge), Andrew Lambert (Replay Official), Larry Hanson (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Dolphins -8.5 | Total: 49.5

Jersey Combinations:

White on aqua this week ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/j7mswfjORg — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 2, 2023

Injury Report:

Dolphins - Out: Running back Chris Brooks (knee - IR-designated for return); Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead (knee / quad); Offensive lineman Lester Cotton (Illness); Safety Jevon Holland (knees); Offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee); Tackle Kendall Lamm (back)

Running back Chris Brooks (knee - IR-designated for return); Tackle Terron Armstead (knee / quad); Offensive lineman Lester Cotton (Illness); Safety Jevon Holland (knees); Offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee); Tackle Kendall Lamm (back) Commanders - Out: Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, Jr. (elbow); Defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring); Questionable: Center Tyler Larsen (knee)

Practice Squad Elevations:

Dolphins: Tight end Tanner Conner

Tight end Tanner Conner Commanders: Defensive end Joshua Pryor

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Tanner Conner, TE - 3 elevations (Week 6-7, 13)

Weather: 56°F, Cloudy

Head-to-Head: Miami 8-5; Super Bowls tied 1-1

Most Recent Game Results: Commanders 17-16 at Miami, 2019 Week 6 (10/13/19)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Dolphins 17-10 at Washington, 2015 Week 1 (9/13/15)

AFC East standings (through Week 12):

1 - Miami Dolphins (8-3)

2 - Buffalo Bills (6-6) - 2.5 GB

3 - New York Jets (4-7) - 4 GB

4 - New England Patriots (2-9) - 6 GB

AFC playoff picture (through Week 12):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (9-3, AFC North leader)

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-3, AFC West leader)

3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3, AFC South leader)

4 - Miami Dolphins (8-3, AFC East leader)

5 - Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Cleveland Browns (7-4, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Indianapolis Colts (6-5, Wild Card 3 position)

Houston Texans (6-5)

Denver Broncos (6-5)

Buffalo Bills (6-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

Tennessee Titans (4-7)

New York Jets (4-7)

New England Patriots (2-9)

Tiebreaks:

Chiefs over Jaguars and Dolphins based on head-to-head results

Jaguars over Dolphins based on strength of victory

Steelers over Browns based on AFC North win percentage

Colts over Texans (division tiebreak) based on head-to-head results; Colts over Broncos based on AFC win percentage

Texans over Broncos based on AFC win percentage

Chargers over Titans and Jets based on AFC win percentage

Titans over Jets based on AFC win percentage

NFC Playoff Picture (Through Week 13 Thursday Night Football)

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-1, NFC East leader)

2 - San Francisco 49ers (8-3, NFC West leader)

3 - Detroit Lions (8-3, NFC North leader)

4 - Atlanta Falcons (5-6, NFC South leader)

5 - Dallas Cowboys (9-3, Wild Card 1 position)*

6 - Minnesota Vikings (6-6, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Seattle Seahawks (6-6, Wild Card 3 position)*

Green Bay Packers (5-6)

Los Angeles Rams (4-6)

New Orleans Saints (5-6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

New York Giants (4-8)

Chicago Bears (4-8)

Washington Commanders (4-8)

Arizona Cardinals (2-10)

Carolina Panthers (1-10)

*Played on Thursday Night Football

Tiebreaks:

49ers over Lions based on NFC win percentage

Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results

Vikings over Seahawks based on NFC win percentage

Packers over Rams and Saints based on head-to-head results

Rams over Saints based on NFC win percentage

Giants over Commanders (division tiebreak) based on head-to-head results; Giants over Bears based on NFC Win percentage

Bears over Commanders based on head-to-head results