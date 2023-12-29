Dolphins at Ravens injury report: Robert Hunt doubtful, Jalen Ramsey and six others questionable

The Miami Dolphins announced that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle won’t play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, and Friday’s practice report added more clarity to the team’s injury issues.

Starting right guard Robert Hunt returned to practice on Thursday but is still working back from a hamstring injury — he’s doubtful. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey fully practiced on Wednesday and Thursday but appeared on Friday’s injury report and is questionable due to a knee injury.

Guard Lester Cotton (hip), center Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), safety Jevon Holland (knees), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), and right tackle Austin Jackson (oblique) are all listed as questionable.

Running back De’Von Achane (toe), wide receiver Robbie Chosen (concussion), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left guard/ quad), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist) all fully practiced Friday after being limited throughout the week.

The Ravens announced that cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) won’t play in Sunday’s game. Wide receiver Zay Flowers, safety Kyle Hamilton, linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder), and cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle) are all questionable after missing two days of practice throughout the week.