Dolphins vs. Ravens prop bet odds: Miami players need over performances against Ravens in Week 17

The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a three-game swing to end the 2023 NFL season featuring three opponents who are all in the playoff picture. It is a tough way to end the season, but they started it with a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Now, for Week 17, they head to Maryland to face the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup between the two teams with the best records in the AFC. The winner could lock up the top seed in the AFC playoff picture and assure themselves of a first-round bye when the playoffs begin.

The Ravens demolished the San Francisco 49ers last week, taking out the NFC’s top seeded team with ease. Miami is going to need to step up their game if they want to compete, and beat, Baltimore this weekend. Last week’s game between the top two scoring offenses in the league only led to 42 combined points,

With Miami winning with a touchdown and five field goals from kicker Jason Sanders, my weekly prop bets for last week could have been better. After going 5-0 in Week 15, my Week 16 player prop bets hit on just one of the five bets. But, the Dolphins won, so we are going to forget about that performance and move on to our Week 17 player prop bets, with the odds brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you have followed my bets this year, I typically look for bets where I am comfortable taking over. Why would I want to root for a Dolphins player to have an under performance? Here are my prop bets for the Dolphins in Week 17. All of these are available from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tua Tagovailoa, 1.5 passing touchdowns

Over: +110; Under: -140

This game features Miami’s number one scoring offense against Baltimore’s number one scoring defense. This should be a classic game, one that is remembered for years to come. Miami will have to find a way through the tough Ravens defense, which likely will include Tagovailoa needing to find multiple targets, and find the endzone multiple times. The over here feels like the right bet.

Tyreek Hill, 92.5 receiving yards

Over: -115; Under: -115

Hill was limited to just 99 yards last week, a performance that, paired with Week 15’s injury-shortened game, gave him his first back-to-back sub-100 yard performances of the year. He is not going to want to make it three. With no Jaylen Waddle in this game, Hill is going to want to step up and have a big game. Even with the Ravens focusing coverage on him, this feels like a game that includes a 100-yard performance from Hill.

Cedrick Wilson, 35.5 receiving yards

Over: -115; Under: -115

The Dolphins are going to need someone to step up in Waddle’s absence this week. I almost took tight end Durham Smythe over 19.5 yards here, but the Ravens’ pass rush may force Miami to keep an extra blocker on the line, limiting Smythe’s ability to get into the passing game. Wilson stepping up and becoming the second option in the passing game is a strong possibility. He has only surpassed 35 yards three times this year, but he should be a bigger part of the game this weekend.

Raheem Mostert, 0.5 touchdowns

Over: +105

Mostert did not practice for the first two days this week, then was limited on Friday as he deals with knee and ankle injuries. He is officially questionable for the game, but he is expected to play, and that should allow him to get into the endzone. Mostert is tied for the league lead for touchdowns this season, and the Dolphins will look to allow him to reclaim the outright lead. He should be able to find the endzone at least once.

Jason Sanders, 6.5 kicking points

Over: -125; Under: -105

At this point, I think Sanders is going to go over on just about whatever I choose. Two field goals and an extra point gets him the over here. That seems likely in this game.