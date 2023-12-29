Jaylen Waddle ruled out for Sunday’s Week 17 Dolphins at Ravens game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media on Friday and confirmed the outlook for injured wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in Week 17. As the Dolphins, second in the AFC playoff picture, prepare to face the first-place team, the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, they will be doing it without their star receiver.

Waddle sustained a high ankle sprain against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 and has not been able to practice throughout the week. Ruling him out of the game was the likely scenario throughout the week, with McDaniel making it official during his media availability.

Waddle has 72 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns, second on the team behind Tyreek Hill in all three categories.

With Waddle out for the game, Hill will likely be supported by a combination of Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson, Jr., Robbie Chosen, and Chase Claypool at the other receiver positions. Tight end Durham Smythe and running backs Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, and Jeff Wilson, Jr., could also factor into the passing game plans for Miami.

The Dolphins and Ravens kickoff from Baltimore on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.