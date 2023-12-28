Where can I watch the Dolphins vs. Ravens game in Week 17 2023?

The Miami Dolphins face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a Week 17 showdown between the top two teams in the AFC playoff picture. The game’s results could have implications reaching to the Super Bowl, with the winner likely finishing the season as the AFC’s number one seed, giving them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Dolphins at Ravens game is a critical one for both teams, and a must-watch for football fans.

CBS is handling the game’s broadcast coverage and pushing it to as much of the country as they can. With the kickoff at 1 p.m. ET and five games on the schedule for CBS, the majority of the country will see the Dolphins versus Ravens game. Ian Eagle, Charlie Davis, and Evan Washburn will handle the commentating responsibilities.

In Florida, the game will be broadcast throughout the state, except in the Tampa, Jacksonville, and Tallahassee markets. Outside the state of Florida, most of the country will pick up the game, making it easier to explain where the game will not be aired.

Areas not getting the game will include the northeast, north of New York City, including most of New York state, through Maine. Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina will primarily be airing other games, as will Louisiana. Houston, along with the northeastern border of the state that counts as part of the Shreveport, Louisiana market, will be the only part of Texas to not air the game. Most of Indiana and Illinois, along with some of Kentucky, will not have the Dolphins at Ravens on local broadcasts. Portions of Wyoming, Nevada, and California will also not air the game.

The rest of the country, as of Thursday afternoon, will pick up the Dolphins at Ravens on their local CBS channel.

Changes to the scheduled broadcast map can be made as affiliates request to switch to or from a game. We will update if those changes impact the Dolphins viewing area this weekend.

You can check out the broadcast map from 506Sports.com below.