Thursday Night Football: New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s week seventeen slate of games kicks off this evening with a showdown between the AFC East and the AFC North. The New York Jets will travel to Ohio this week to take on the Cleveland Browns. The Jets are already eliminated from the playoff picture and don’t have much to play other than to be spoilers. The Browns are squarely in the middle of the playoff picture entering the week. The Jets are coming off a win last week over the Washington Commanders, 30 to 28.

The Browns, before this evening, have won three straight games, including their victory last week over the Houston Texans, 36 to 22. The Browns currently hold the 5th seed/first wildcard spot in the AFC. A win this week would assure a wildcard spot for Cleveland but a loss this week and next week could cost them any chance of making the playoffs.

New York Jets (6-9) 3rd AFC East @ Cleveland Browns (10-5) 2nd AFC North