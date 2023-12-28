Jets vs. Browns odds, winners picks: 2023 NFL Week 17 Thursday Night Football

Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off tonight with the final Thursday Night Football game of the year. Tonight the New York Jets visit the Cleveland Browns in a game that could factor into the race for the top spot in the AFC playoff picture. While the Jets have been eliminated from the playoffs, the Browns are one of three teams, along with the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins, who could claim the number one seed this year.

The Browns need a lot of help to get into the top position in the AFC by the end of Week 18, but the first step would be to beat the Jets tonight. They will be looking to do it with Joe Flacco under center as the veteran makes his fifth start with the team, joining them midseason as injuries mounted. Flacco spent the last three seasons with the Jets, but was not a consideration for the team when Aaron Rodgers was injured in Week 1. They instead turned to Zach Wilson, who has had an up-and-down season and is now set to miss his second-straight game with a concussion. Trevor Siemian will start in Wilson’s place.

A Browns win tonight clinches a playoff berth for them this year, and keeps the pressure on the Ravens for the AFC North division title. A Browns loss hands the AFC North to Baltimore and shrinks the race for the AFC top seed down to the Ravens and Dolphins - who face off on Sunday.

The Jets, out of playoff contention, are currently ninth in the 2024 NFL Draft order.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns are favored by 7.5 points for tonight’s game. The expectation is it will be a fairly low-scoring game, with the point total set to just 34 combined points. The Browns are -355 on the moneyline, while the Jets are +280 for the straight-up win.

As we do every week here on The Phinsider, our contributors are back with their picks for tonight's game. Our predictions pool runs all season and primarily focuses on the straight-up winners for each game. We are able to make picks against the spread as well, with the odds for the game brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

