Miami Dolphins Injury Report: Jaylen Waddle, six others miss Wednesday’s practice

Seven players missed Wednesday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The Miami Dolphins listed De’Von Achane (toe), Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), Robbie Chosen (concussion), Tyreek Hill (ankle/vet rest), Robert Hunt (hamstring), Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), and Jaylen Waddle (ankle) as players that didn’t practice.

“Good luck telling that guy – like, that’s not a tree I try to climb,” coach Mike McDaniel said of Mostert’s injuries. “We’ll just manage him accordingly.”

McDaniel added that Jaylen Waddle has a high-ankle sprain but isn’t ready to rule him out for Sunday’s game and that Robbie Chosen is “progressing well” through concussion protocol.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appeared on the injury report and was limited with left thumb and quad injuries. Safety Jevon Holland continues to be limited due to knee injuries he suffered against the New York Jets.

The Ravens held a walk-through on Wednesday after playing on Monday Night Football. Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), safety Kyle Hamiton (knee), and guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad) didn’t participate.