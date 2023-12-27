Mike McDaniel on Robert Hunt’s hamstring injury: It’s borderline day-to-day

Miami Dolphins starting right guard Robert Hunt hasn’t played since Week 13’s win over Washington, forcing Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg, and Lester Cotton into action. A 2020 second-round draft pick, Hunt missed five of the last six games because of a hamstring injury.

Opponents get to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for just 1.8 sacks per game due to a balance of depth and crafty playcalling, but Hunt’s return would create flexibility through the air and on the ground. He’s been one of the league’s top guards with just five pressures and one sack through 297 pass-blocking snaps this year.

“It’s borderline day to day,” McDaniel said of Hunt’s availability on Wednesday. “I’m not quite sure if it’s day-to-day yet, but it’s feeling like it is. That’s literally how you have to go about injuries with your players. I can feel his confidence. The great thing is, it’s so imperative at the NFL level that the player and training staff relationship is very healthy.

Hunt suffered the injury against the New England Patriots, leaving the game after playing just 27 snaps. He missed games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Jets before returning for Week 13. He played 70 percent of the game against Washington before leaving due to the injury.

“That’s why it kind of gets a little gray with soft tissues because you’re trying to – I mean, the dude wanted to play a while ago,” McDaniel said. “But he also doesn’t want to play half a game and then be out for the remaining, so we’re balancing that. He’ll have an uptick in his day-to-day this week, starting today, and we’ll see how he responds to that.

“So that’s why it’s getting closer to day to day. It almost feels like it, but I’m not sure if it’s totally day-to-day yet. It’s that gray area.”