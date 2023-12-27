Dolphins Jason Sanders wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his 5-Field-Goal Performance vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Miami’s kicker connected from 57, 52, 54, 35, and 29 yards in Miami’s epic 22-20 win over the Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium.

He has the clutch gene.



Congrats to our AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, @jasonsanderss! pic.twitter.com/tApjyTMnrj — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 27, 2023

Sanders becomes the sixth player to win a Player of the Week award this season for the Dolphins. QB1, Tua Tagovailoa won the award back in Week 1 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, followed by rookie running back De’Von Achane in Week 3 vs. the Denver Broncos. Raheem Mostert (Week 6), Jalen Ramsey (Week 11), and Bradley Chubb (Week 15) have all won the award as well.

According to the Miami Dolphins, this becomes the first time the Dolphins have had six different Player of the Week awards in the same season.

Additionally, he becomes only the third player in the Dolphins’ history to win AFC Player of the Week five times. The other two players are Quarterback Dan Marino (18) and Defensive Jason Taylor (7). (H/T: MiamiDolphins)

Off and on, Jake Mendel and I would refer to Jason Sanders as Jason $anders on social media. And now, after this five-field goal performance — with none more significant than the 29-yarder he hit to send the Dolphins to the playoffs — he should make it permanent. Maybe even add an additional $ sign or two.

“Ja$on $ander$”

Whatever you want to call him, he’s been clutch for the Dolphins this season, making 22 of 26 field goals (84.6%) and 55 out of 56 extra points. He’s been #clutch, and as we saw in Week 16 vs. the Cowboys, in big-time games against very good teams, the difference could come down to the leg of your kicker.

I may have doubted him once or twice, but I will never again. #InJasonSandersWeTrust

