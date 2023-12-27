Your Miami Dolphins Vs. Baltimore Ravens Week Sixteen Predictions?

Our Miami Dolphins enter week 17 of the season coming off a walk-off field goal win over the Dallas Cowboys. That game proved that the Dolphins could not only hang with a top-tier NFL team but also defeat them. This week they have the opportunity to prove that they can do the same on the road when they travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are coming off a convincing away game win over what many believe to be the best team in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers.

So for week seventeen, what are your predictions for this weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction, win or lose?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

Following the game this coming Sunday afternoon, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-