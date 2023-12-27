Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Sixteen | Show me the money!

The Miami Dolphins have clinched a playoff berth after winning their eleventh game of the season — mainly due to the clutch performance from their former All-Pro kicker, Jason Sanders!

After a couple of shaky seasons following his award-winning 2020 campaign, Sanders proved that when it matters most, he can still deliver the goods!

Miami Dolphins Week Sixteen MVP - Jason Sanders

Early on in Miami’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Mike McDaniel elected to line Sanders up for a 57 yard try. Admittedly, I was very nervous about that decision — and if I was the coach, I’d have likely punted the ball.



Well, that’s why I sit in my recliner and write about games after they happen instead of getting paid the big bucks to stand on the sidelines and make the calls! Sanders nailed his 57-yarder, then added three more makes (including two more from 50+ yards) before lining up for the chip-shot, game-sealing kick as time expired to give the Miami Dolphins a two point victory!

It was the type of performance that instills confidence in the player, his teammates and his head coach. If an important playoff game is on the line, and three points is all it will take to get the W, we now can rest easy with the assurance that Money Sanders will be able to get the job done!

MVP TRACKER

Week One - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Two - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Three - RB De’Von Achane

Week Four - RB De’Von Achane

Week Five - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Six - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Seven - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Eight - CB Jalen Ramsey

Week Nine - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Ten - BYE

Week Eleven - CB Jalen Ramsey

Week Twelve - S Jevon Holland

Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Fourteen - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Fifteen - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Sixteen - K Jason Sanders