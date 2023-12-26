Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins Week 16 2023: Your Game Predictions That Hit!

Our Miami Dolphins managed to stack another win this week when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys at home 22 to 20. The Dolphins were the favorite and most Miami fans seemed to expect a win but I doubt many saw us winning off the foot of our kicker Jason Sanders.

Below we will take a look at some of your predictions and see who “hit” or came close with their predictions for the Miami Dolphins last game-

Louie the lobster kicks us off with the correct prediction of the Phins win and a forced fumble by the defense.

Dolphins win; FF

Alpha6 called the win, the defense holding the Cowboys to 20 points, Mostert as one of the stars (he had the only TD for the Phins), and AVG starring on defense (Gink was an absolute beast with 10 tackles, 7 solo, 1 tackle for a loss, 1.5 sacks, 4 QB hits, and a pass defended)

Who wins straight up? Dolphins take the wi, What is your score prediction? Dallas 20, Miami 30. Star(s) of the offense? Mostert. Star(s) of the defense? AVG.

daytonadolfan saw the win coming, Tua having a solid day (24 of 37 for 293 yards, 1 TD, No INTs, and a 98.1 QB Rating), Hill with another big day (9 receptions for 99 yards), Sieler with a great game (5 tackles, 2 solo, 1 sack, 1 tackle for a loss, 1 pass defended and 2 QB hits), and AVG having another great day!

Dolphins win - Tua’/Hill - Sieler/AVG

TheRoo1 predicted the win and Mostert scoring again (now has 22 TDs on the season)

Phins up; Mostert scores

ChefCuse13 is a new site member so first off welcome and thank you for joining the conversation! Chef called the win, another big day for Hill, and Chub being one of the top defenders (4 tackles, 3 solo, 1.5 sacks, 1 tackle for a loss, and 3 QB hits).

Dolphins win; Tyreek goes off; Chubb on D

DolphinsKings1 predicted the win and Tua throwing for at least 280 yards (had 293).

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua throws for 280

Call_for_the_Priest’77 correctly called the win and the game being close.

Who is going to win straight up? I think the game is pretty open but I’m going to say the Dolphins What is your final score prediction, win or lose? It’s going t be a close score: less than 1 score difference

72Phins4ever predicted the win and the solid days from Mostert, Hill, and Seiler.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert, Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Seiler

SlayerNation1 predicted the Phins win.

Christmas Gift gets opened 4 1/2 hours early with a Miami win

USMCFinzFreak correctly said that Miami would win and that Hill, AVG, and Chubb would pave the way.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey, AVG, & Chubb

sdphinsfan predicted the Phins win and Chubb’s continued solid play.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Chubb has the hot hand.

Yarganaught called the win and solid days from Mostert and Chubb.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Chubb

Another week with some solid predictions, especially with almost everyone picking the Dolphins to win. I honestly expected more people to predict a Phins loss than we had. Join us again tomorrow night when we have our Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens predictions post. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to post their weekly predictions.

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite predictions for that week's game (and even some that I disagree with) please be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The week's predictions post will be posted during the week on Wednesday evening with the follow-up to the game post the following Tuesday evening.