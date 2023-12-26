Dolphins vs. Ravens odds Week 17: Miami opens as underdog on the road

The Miami Dolphins beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, improving to 11-4 on the season and continuing to challenge for the top spot in the AFC playoff picture. Their chief competition for the spot, the Baltimore Ravens, finished the Week 16 schedule with a Monday Night Football win over the San Francisco 49ers, moving Baltimore to 12-3 and continuing their hold on the playoff’s home-field advantage and a first-round bye. That can all change in Week 17, however.

The Dolphins head to Maryland to face the Ravens in an afternoon game on New Year’s Eve. The game could cement the Ravens in the top spot, or it could move Miami into the coveted position, forcing all AFC teams to go to South Florida if they want a chance to advance to the Super Bowl. The game should be a great one featuring two of the top teams from throughout the year, facing off in a late-season classic.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook’s oddsmakers, the game should be fairly close. Following all of the Week 16 games, the Dolphins at Ravens game opened with Baltimore favored by just the traditional home-field advantage spread of three points. The Dolphins are +130 for a straight-up road victory while the Ravens are -155 on the moneyline.

The point total for the game is 47.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 31.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.