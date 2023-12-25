Christmas Day NFL odds: Week 16 Monday triple header winners picks

The NFL schedule a Christmas Day triple-header in Week 16 of the 2023 regular season. As the season moves closer to the end and the playoff picture really begins to come into focus, we have three games on tap for today.

The day starts with the Las Vegas Raiders facing the Kansas City Chiefs. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are 11-point favorites for the game. The middle game for the day features the New York Giants visiting the Philadelphia Eagles, with Philadelphia favored by 14 points. The night game closes out the day and Week 16 with the only non-division rivalry game for the day, but perhaps the marquee game of the day. The Baltimore Ravens face the San Francisco 49ers in California, a game matching up the current top seeds in both the AFC and NFC. The 49ers are six-point favorites for the game.

As we do for every game during the season, The Phinsider’s contributors have made their predictions for tonight’s games. Who do we think will be the straight-up winners? We also can pick the games against their respective spreads and whether we think the games will go over or under the point totals. You can check out all our picks in the widget below from our friends at Tallysight.

Here are our Week 16 Monday triple header picks: