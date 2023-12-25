Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

The first of three Christmas Day games features two AFC West teams. The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Missouri this week to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Following back-to-back losses to the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills the Chiefs bounced back last week with a 27 to 17 win over the New England Patriots. The Raiders who were coming off three losses in a row to the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Minnesota Vikings also bounced back last week with a very lopsided 63 to 21 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) 3rd AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) 1st AFC West