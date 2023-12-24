Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos Live Thread & Game Information

The week 15 edition of Sunday Night Football features a showdown between the AFC East and the AFC West. The New England Patriots will travel west to Colorado this evening to take on the Denver Broncos. The Patriots are coming off a ten-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, 17 to 27. Denver is also coming off a loss, dropping their contest last week to the Detroit Lions, 17 to 42. While the Pats are already mathematically out of the playoffs the Broncos still hold onto a slim chance to sneak in if they can win their final three games.

New England Patriots (3-11) 4th AFC East @ Denver Broncos (7-7) 2nd AFC West