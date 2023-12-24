NFL playoff standings: Week 16 playoff picture updates, clinching scenarios, and eliminations

Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season is underway, leaving just two-and-a-half weeks left in the regular season to sort out all of the playoff possibilities. Sunday and Monday will both be busy days when it comes to updated playoff standings, clinching scenarios, and teams being eliminated from the postseason.

As we have each week, we will be updating the standings to keep up with everything that is happening. However, this week, we will not update it live after each game. I will be at the Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins game and will be available to update on the Sunday night game. We will get this updated as soon as possible.

Here are the current playoff standings as of the games/time noted:

Last update: 9:07 a.m. ET

AFC East standings (through Week 16 Saturday games):

Miami Dolphins (10-4)

Buffalo Bills (9-6) - 1.5GB*

New York Jets (5-9) - Eliminated

New England Patriots (3-11) - Eliminated

Week 16 schedule:

Bills 24 - 22 Chargers

Commanders at Jets, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

Cowboys at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday

Patriots at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday

AFC playoff picture (through Week 16 Saturday):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (11-3, AFC North leader)x

2 - Miami Dolphins (10-4, AFC East leader)

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (9-5, AFC West leader)

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6, AFC South leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (9-5, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Buffalo Bills (9-6, Wild Card 2 position)*

7 - Indianapolis Colts (8-6, Wild Card 3 position)

Houston Texans (8-6)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)*

Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)*

Denver Broncos (7-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)

Eliminated:

Tennessee Titans (5-9)

New York Jets (5-9)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)*

New England Patriots (3-11)

x Playoff berth clinched

*Week 16 game complete

Tiebreaks:

Jaguars over Colts and Texans based on head-to-head results

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Bengals over Colts and Bills based on head-to-head results

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak)

Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results

Titans over Jets based on common game results

AFC Clinching Scenarios Week 16:

Ravens clinch AFC North title with:

Ravens win and Browns loss/tie OR

Ravens tie and Browns loss

Browns clinch playoff berth with: (Cannot clinch)

Browns win and Bengals loss and Broncos loss/tie and Bills loss and Dolphins win/tie and Colts loss/tie OR

and Broncos loss/tie and and Dolphins win/tie and Colts loss/tie OR Browns win and Steelers loss/tie and Bills loss and Dolphins win/tie and Broncos loss/tie OR

and and Dolphins win/tie and Broncos loss/tie OR Browns win and Steelers loss/tie and Bills loss and Dolphins win/tie and Jaguars loss and Colts win OR

and and Dolphins win/tie and Jaguars loss and Colts win OR Browns win and Steelers loss/tie and Broncos loss/tie and Jaguars loss and Colts win OR

and Broncos loss/tie and Jaguars loss and Colts win OR Browns win and Steelers loss/tie and Broncos loss/tie and Dolphins win/tie and Colts loss OR

and Broncos loss/tie and Dolphins win/tie and Colts loss OR Browns win and Steelers loss/tie and Bills loss and Chiefs win and Colts win and Jaguars loss OR

and and Chiefs win and Colts win and Jaguars loss OR Browns win and Steelers loss/tie and Broncos loss/tie and Dolphins win/tie and Colts loss OR

and Broncos loss/tie and Dolphins win/tie and Colts loss OR Browns win and Steelers loss/tie and Broncos loss/tie and Dolphins win/tie and Jaguars loss OR

and Broncos loss/tie and Dolphins win/tie and Jaguars loss OR Browns win and Bengals-Steelers tie and Bills loss and Colts win and Jaguars loss

Chiefs clinch AFC West title and playoff berth with:

Chiefs win OR

Chiefs tie and Broncos loss

Dolphins clinch AFC East title with: (Cannot clinch AFC East title)

Dolphins win and Bills loss/tie OR

OR Dolphins tie and Bills loss

Dolphins clinch playoff berth with:

Dolphins win OR

Dolphins tie and Jaguars loss OR

Dolphins tie and Colts loss and Texans loss OR

Dolphins tie and Colts loss/tie and Browns loss OR

Dolphins tie and Texans loss/tie and Bengals loss/tie OR

OR Dolphins tie and Bengals loss/tie and Colts loss/tie

AFC Elimination Scenarios Week 16

Raiders eliminated from playoffs with:

Raiders loss OR

Raiders tie and Bengals win and Bills win OR

and OR Raiders tie and Bengals win and Jaguars win and Colts win/tie OR

and Jaguars win and Colts win/tie OR Raiders tie and Bengals win and Jaguars win and Texans win/tie OR

and Jaguars win and Texans win/tie OR Raiders tie and Bengals win and Colts win and Texans win OR

win and Colts win and Texans win OR Raiders tie and Bills win and Jaguars win and Colts win/tie OR

and Jaguars win and Colts win/tie OR Raiders tie and Bills win and Jagaurs win and Texans win/tie OR

and Jagaurs win and Texans win/tie OR Raiders tie and Bills win and Colts win and Texans win OR

and Colts win and Texans win OR Raiders tie and Jaguars win and Colts win and Texans win

Chargers eliminated from playoffs with: (Eliminated)

Chargers loss/tie OR

OR Jaguars win/tie OR

48 scenarios involving a combination of wins or ties by the Bengals , Colts, Broncos, Raiders, Texans, and Browns

Bills eliminated from AFC East title with: (Cannot be eliminated from AFC East title)

Bills loss and Dolphins win/tie OR

and Dolphins win/tie OR Bills tie and Dolphins win

Browns eliminated from NFC North title with:

Browns loss and Ravens win/tie OR

Browns tie and Ravens win

Broncos eliminated from AFC West title with:

Broncos loss and Chiefs tie OR

Chiefs win

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 16 Saturday games)

1 - San Francisco 49ers (11-3, NFC West leader)y

2 - Dallas Cowboys (10-4, NFC East leader)x

3 - Detroit Lions (10-4, NFC North leader)

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7, NFC South leader)

5 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-4 , Wild Card 1 position)x

6 - Los Angeles Rams (8-7, Wild Card 2 position)*

7 - Minnesota Vikings (7-7, Wild Card 3 position)

Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

New Orleans Saints (7-8)*

Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

Green Bay Packers (6-8)

New York Giants (5-9)

Chicago Bears (5-9)

Eliminated:

Washington Commanders (4-10)*

Arizona Cardinals (3-11)*

Carolina Panthers (2-12)*

x Playoff berth clinched

y Division title clinched

*Week 16 game complete

Tiebreaks:

Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC winning percentage (divisional tiebreak); Cowboys over Lions based on NFC winning percentage

Vikings over Seahawks based on NFC winning percentage

Falcons over Packers based on head-to-head results

Giants over Bears based on common games winning percentage

NFC Clinching Scenarios Week 16

Lions clinch NFC North title with:

Lions win/tie

Lions clinch playoff berth with:

Rams loss/tie OR

OR Seahawks loss/tie

49ers clinch NFC top seed (homefield advantage and first-round bye) with:

49ers win and Eagles loss and Cowboys loss and Lions loss

NFC Elimination Scenarios Week 16

Bears eliminated from playoffs with:

Bears loss OR

Bears tie and Vikings win OR

Bears tie and Vikings tie and Packers tie OR

Bears tie and Packers win OR

Bears tie and Seahawks win

Giants eliminated from playoffs with:

Giants loss OR

Giants tie and Seahawks win OR

Giants tie and Vikings win OR

Giants tie and Packers win OR

Giants tie and Packers tie and Buccaneers win and Falcons win and Bears win

Vikings eliminated from NFC North title with: