NFL playoff standings: Week 16 playoff picture updates, clinching scenarios, and eliminations

Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season is underway, leaving just two-and-a-half weeks left in the regular season to sort out all of the playoff possibilities. Sunday and Monday will both be busy days when it comes to updated playoff standings, clinching scenarios, and teams being eliminated from the postseason.
As we have each week, we will be updating the standings to keep up with everything that is happening. However, this week, we will not update it live after each game. I will be at the Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins game and will be available to update on the Sunday night game. We will get this updated as soon as possible.
Here are the current playoff standings as of the games/time noted:
Last update: 9:07 a.m. ET
AFC East standings (through Week 16 Saturday games):
Miami Dolphins (10-4)
Buffalo Bills (9-6) - 1.5GB*
New York Jets (5-9) - Eliminated
New England Patriots (3-11) - Eliminated
Week 16 schedule:
Bills 24 - 22 Chargers
Commanders at Jets, 1 p.m. ET Sunday
Cowboys at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday
Patriots at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday
AFC playoff picture (through Week 16 Saturday):
1 - Baltimore Ravens (11-3, AFC North leader)x
2 - Miami Dolphins (10-4, AFC East leader)
3 - Kansas City Chiefs (9-5, AFC West leader)
4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6, AFC South leader)
5 - Cleveland Browns (9-5, Wild Card 1 position)
6 - Buffalo Bills (9-6, Wild Card 2 position)*
7 - Indianapolis Colts (8-6, Wild Card 3 position)
Houston Texans (8-6)
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)*
Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)*
Denver Broncos (7-7)
Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)
Eliminated:
Tennessee Titans (5-9)
New York Jets (5-9)
Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)*
New England Patriots (3-11)
x Playoff berth clinched
*Week 16 game complete
Tiebreaks:
- Jaguars over Colts and Texans based on head-to-head results
- Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Bengals over Colts and Bills based on head-to-head results
- Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak)
- Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results
- Titans over Jets based on common game results
AFC Clinching Scenarios Week 16:
Ravens clinch AFC North title with:
- Ravens win and Browns loss/tie OR
- Ravens tie and Browns loss
Browns clinch playoff berth with: (Cannot clinch)
- Browns win and Bengals loss and Broncos loss/tie and
Bills lossand Dolphins win/tie and Colts loss/tie OR
- Browns win and
Steelers loss/tieand Bills lossand Dolphins win/tie and Broncos loss/tie OR
- Browns win and
Steelers loss/tieand Bills lossand Dolphins win/tie and Jaguars loss and Colts win OR
- Browns win and
Steelers loss/tieand Broncos loss/tie and Jaguars loss and Colts win OR
- Browns win and
Steelers loss/tieand Broncos loss/tie and Dolphins win/tie and Colts loss OR
- Browns win and
Steelers loss/tieand Bills lossand Chiefs win and Colts win and Jaguars loss OR
- Browns win and
Steelers loss/tieand Broncos loss/tie and Dolphins win/tie and Colts loss OR
- Browns win and
Steelers loss/tieand Broncos loss/tie and Dolphins win/tie and Jaguars loss OR
- Browns win and
Bengals-Steelers tieand Bills lossand Colts win and Jaguars loss
Chiefs clinch AFC West title and playoff berth with:
- Chiefs win OR
- Chiefs tie and Broncos loss
Dolphins clinch AFC East title with: (Cannot clinch AFC East title)
- Dolphins win and
Bills loss/tieOR
- Dolphins tie and
Bills loss
Dolphins clinch playoff berth with:
- Dolphins win OR
- Dolphins tie and Jaguars loss OR
- Dolphins tie and Colts loss and Texans loss OR
- Dolphins tie and Colts loss/tie and Browns loss OR
- Dolphins tie and Texans loss/tie and Bengals loss/tie OR
- Dolphins tie and Bengals loss/tie and Colts loss/tie
AFC Elimination Scenarios Week 16
Raiders eliminated from playoffs with:
- Raiders loss OR
- Raiders tie and
Bengals winand Bills win OR
- Raiders tie and
Bengals winand Jaguars win and Colts win/tie OR
- Raiders tie and
Bengals winand Jaguars win and Texans win/tie OR
- Raiders tie and
Bengalswin and Colts win and Texans win OR
- Raiders tie and Bills win and Jaguars win and Colts win/tie OR
- Raiders tie and Bills win and Jagaurs win and Texans win/tie OR
- Raiders tie and Bills win and Colts win and Texans win OR
- Raiders tie and Jaguars win and Colts win and Texans win
Chargers eliminated from playoffs with: (Eliminated)
- Chargers loss/tie OR
- Jaguars win/tie OR
- 48 scenarios involving a combination of wins or ties by the
Bengals, Colts, Broncos, Raiders, Texans, and Browns
Bills eliminated from AFC East title with: (Cannot be eliminated from AFC East title)
-
Bills lossand Dolphins win/tie OR
-
Bills tieand Dolphins win
Browns eliminated from NFC North title with:
- Browns loss and Ravens win/tie OR
- Browns tie and Ravens win
Broncos eliminated from AFC West title with:
- Broncos loss and Chiefs tie OR
- Chiefs win
NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 16 Saturday games)
1 - San Francisco 49ers (11-3, NFC West leader)y
2 - Dallas Cowboys (10-4, NFC East leader)x
3 - Detroit Lions (10-4, NFC North leader)
4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7, NFC South leader)
5 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-4 , Wild Card 1 position)x
6 - Los Angeles Rams (8-7, Wild Card 2 position)*
7 - Minnesota Vikings (7-7, Wild Card 3 position)
Seattle Seahawks (7-7)
New Orleans Saints (7-8)*
Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
Green Bay Packers (6-8)
New York Giants (5-9)
Chicago Bears (5-9)
Eliminated:
Washington Commanders (4-10)*
Arizona Cardinals (3-11)*
Carolina Panthers (2-12)*
x Playoff berth clinched
y Division title clinched
*Week 16 game complete
Tiebreaks:
- Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC winning percentage (divisional tiebreak); Cowboys over Lions based on NFC winning percentage
- Vikings over Seahawks based on NFC winning percentage
- Falcons over Packers based on head-to-head results
- Giants over Bears based on common games winning percentage
NFC Clinching Scenarios Week 16
Lions clinch NFC North title with:
- Lions win/tie
Lions clinch playoff berth with:
-
Rams loss/tieOR
- Seahawks loss/tie
49ers clinch NFC top seed (homefield advantage and first-round bye) with:
- 49ers win and Eagles loss and Cowboys loss and Lions loss
NFC Elimination Scenarios Week 16
Bears eliminated from playoffs with:
- Bears loss OR
- Bears tie and Vikings win OR
- Bears tie and Vikings tie and Packers tie OR
- Bears tie and Packers win OR
- Bears tie and Seahawks win
Giants eliminated from playoffs with:
- Giants loss OR
- Giants tie and Seahawks win OR
- Giants tie and Vikings win OR
- Giants tie and Packers win OR
- Giants tie and Packers tie and Buccaneers win and Falcons win and Bears win
Vikings eliminated from NFC North title with:
- Vikings loss/tie
