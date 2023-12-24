Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

After a nice bounce-back shut-out win over the New York Jets, our Miami Dolphins play at home again this week to face a good Dallas Cowboys team. Miami will need another win today if they wish to keep their two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills. The Bills played last evening, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, 24 to 22. The Dolphins also need the win this afternoon as they are not yet mathematically assured a spot in the AFC playoffs. Next weekend Miami will travel for their final away game of the regular season to take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens currently hold the first place in the AFC playoff seedings. Miami sits one game back of the Ravens before today's and tomorrow’s games. Following next week's game Miami will return home for the season finale to face the Buffalo Bills. That final game against Buffalo could very well be the game that determines who will be crowned the 2023 AFC East champion.

The Cowboys enter this game with an identical record to Miami having already secured a spot in the NFC playoffs. Despite locking in their spot for the postseason Dallas still has plenty of motivation to win today's game. Dallas is currently in first place in their division, the NFC East, but holds an identical record to the second-place team in their division, the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas is also chasing the San Francisco 49ers for the top playoff seed in the NFC. The 49ers come into this week owning both a one-game lead over the Cowboys and a head-to-head victory over Dallas. Dallas is also looking to shake the same narrative that is attached to the Dolphins, that neither team can win against top-tier teams or teams with records over .500.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this afternoon’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as with any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation has a strict prohibition against sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams.

Dallas Cowboys (10-4) 1st NFC East @ Miami Dolphins (10-4) 1st AFC East

Injury Report:

Cowboys - Out: Defensive tackle Johnathan Hamkins (knee/ankle); Doubtful: Tackle Tyron Smith (back); Questionable: Safety Malik Hooker (ankle); Guard Zack Martin (thigh); Defensive end Viliami Fehoko (knee); Tackle Matt Waletzko (shoulder)

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hamkins (knee/ankle); Tackle Tyron Smith (back); Safety Malik Hooker (ankle); Guard Zack Martin (thigh); Defensive end Viliami Fehoko (knee); Tackle Matt Waletzko (shoulder) Dolphins - Out: Offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring); Questionable: Defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee); Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle); Safety Jevon Holland (knees); Cornerback Xavien Howard (hip); Offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique); Linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring); Cornerback Cam Smith (hamstring)

Practice Squad Elevations: