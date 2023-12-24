Dolphins fan confidence rebounds after dominating win vs. Jets, Cowboys coming to town

The Miami Dolphins rebounded in Week 15, putting a bad Week 14 performance behind them with a 30-0 victory over their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets. The strong performance after a bad week not only gives Miami confidence heading into their Week 16 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, but it also gives the fan base some confidence.

A week after our SB Nation reacts poll saw the worst drop in fan confidence in the history of our polls, falling from 99 percent to 40 percent, how high did the win against the Jets propel the positive feelings for the fans?

Dolphins’ fan confidence

A fall from 99 percent to 40 percent last week was the epitome of panic setting in as the Dolphins lost to the Tennessee Titans. The world was put right in Week 15 when Miami dominated the Jets to a 30-0 win, and the fan confidence returned back into the 90 percent range. At 91 percent, it is still low compared to some of the other weekly results, but it is a large jump, and the fan base seems to feel like things are back on the right track for the Dolphins.

Could a victory over the Cowboys on Sunday pull the fan confidence even higher? The Dolphins have a chance to prove themselves against one of the top teams in the league on Sunday afternoon, with the advantage of playing the game in Miami. A win might be exactly what the Dolphins need to propel themselves into the national conversation for Super Bowl contenders, and what is needed to get the fans back into the near-unanimous rating of just a couple of weeks ago.

2023 fan confidence history (poll taken after results from listed week):

Preseason - 83%

Week 1 - 97%

Week 2 - 97%

Week 3 - 98%

Week 4 - 89%

Week 5 - 94%

Week 6 - 98%

Week 7 - 75%

Week 8 - 95%

Week 9 - 93%

Week 10 - 94%

Week 11 - 92%

Week 12 - 96%

Week 13 - 99%

Week 14 - 40%

Week 15 - 91%

Will the Dolphins win the AFC East?

We asked more than just the fan-confidence question this week. Taking a look at the AFC playoff picture, the Dolphins have a two-game lead in the AFC East, but they have a tough schedule as compared to the Buffalo Bills and the two division rivals meet in Week 18. Buffalo is hoping to turn that game into a battle for the division title, though Miami can lock up the top spot in the AFC East before it gets to the season finale.

We asked if the fans believe Miami will claim the division title, which would be their first since 2008. According to our poll, 81 percent of the fans believe the Dolphins get it done this season.

What will be Miami’s record over the final three weeks of the season?

The Dolphins face a gauntlet down the stretch of their 2023 regular season schedule. Later today, they will host the Dallas Cowboys, then will head to Maryland to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. Then they reach the Week 18 finale against the Bills.

It is a tough way to end the year, but one the Dolphins have been preparing for all season. They were conservative with players coming back from injuries, preferring to take a chance of playing one game without a player during the previous weeks of the season rather than potentially having a player aggravate an injury and miss an extended period of time late in the season. These games have been looming all year, and now that they are here, it is time for the Dolphins to perform.

According to our poll, the fans seem to think they will get it done. A majority of the fans think Miami will go 2-1 over the next three games, a record that would land them the AFC East title and could have them in the top seed in the AFC.

National Survey

Each week, we post our Dolphins-specific SB Nation poll here on the site. There is also a national survey that is distributed via email each week. This week’s poll did not happen to have any Dolphins-related questions, though the winners picks did indicate the national audience believes Miami will beat the Cowboys today.

