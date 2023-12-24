NFL winners picks Week 16 2023: Sunday game expert predictions

Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season is spread over four days full of scheduled games. Thursday featured the New Orleans Saints at the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday had the Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers. Monday will feature a tripleheader of the Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers. Between yesterday’s doubleheader and tomorrow’s three-game slate, there are 10 games on the schedule today.

The 1 p.m. ET games include the Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders at New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans games.

The later-afternoon games begin with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET. Then at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins games kick off.

The day ends with the New England Patriots at Denver Broncos game kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

By now, you know that each week, our contributors here on The Phinsider pick their straight-up winners for each game. We track how they do throughout the year, crowning out season-long champion after the Super Bowl.

We also can make picks against the spread for each game, and some of our contributors make those picks. We use the odds for each game brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks, including the spread picks, in the widget below, provided by Tallysight.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 16. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow.