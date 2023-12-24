Week 16 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s early afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 16 Early Afternoon Games
Indianapolis Colts (8-6) 2nd AFC South @ Atlanta Falcons (6-8) 3rd NFC South
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Falcons -2.5
- Over/Under: 45
Seattle Seahawks (7-7) 3rd NFC West @ Tennessee Titans (5-9) 4th AFC South
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Seahawks -3.5
- Over/Under: 41.5
Detriot Lions (10-4) 1st NFC North @ Minnesota Vikings (7-7) 2nd NFC North
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Lions -3
- Over/Under: 47
Washington Commanders (4-10) 4th NFC East @ New York Jets (5-9) 3rd AFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutheford, New Jersey
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Jets -3
- Over/Under: 37
Green Bay Packers (6-8) 3rd NFC North @ Carolina Panthers (2-12) 4th NFC South
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Packers -4.5
- Over/Under: 37.5
Cleveland Browns (9-5) 2nd AFC North @ Houston Texans (8-6) 3rd AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Browns -3
- Over/Under: 40
