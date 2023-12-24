Dolphins vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets 30-0 in Week 15, bouncing back from a disappointing loss in Week 14 and completing the season sweep over their AFC East rivals. Now, they face another division leader in Week 16, welcoming the Dallas Cowboys to Hard Rock Stadium. Can the Dolphins make it two in a row and put themselves on the brink of an AFC East division title?

Miami is 10-4 this season, holding a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills entering Week 16. After last night’s Saturday Night Football, the Bills have closed to within 1.5 games after beating the Los Angeles Chargers. Miami can pull it back out to a two-game lead with two games to play if they can beat the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead, with both teams at 10-4. Dallas is hoping to come out of the Week 16 inter-conference matchup holding on to the division lead and keeping the possibility of claiming the number one seed in the NFC playoff picture alive.

The line for the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, has moved to slightly over the last 24 hours, with Miami moving from a one-point favorite to having a two-point advantage. The point total has come down slightly, falling from 50 points to 49. The Dolphins are -130 on the moneyline for the straight-up win while the Cowboys are +110.

How can you watch the game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Broadcast: FOX

TV Broadcast Team: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); FoxSports.com (with cable subscription login); NFL+ (Replay after the game)

National Radio Broadcast: Compass Media Network

National Radio Broadcast Team: Kevin Ray, Danny White

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 388 (Cowboys), 227 (Dolphins)

Referees: Shawn Hochuli (Referee), Terry Killens, Jr. (Umpire), Patrick Holt (Down Judge), Tom Podraza (Line Judge), Jason Ledet (Field Judge), Chad Hill (Side Judge), Rich Martinez (Back Judge), Tyler Cerimeli (Replay Official), Tim Robinson (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Dolphins -2 | Total: 49.0

Jersey Combinations:

Cowboys: White jersey, blue pants

Injury Report:

Cowboys - Out: Defensive tackle Johnathan Hamkins (knee/ankle); Doubtful: Tackle Tyron Smith (back); Questionable: Safety Malik Hooker (ankle); Guard Zack Martin (thigh); Defensive end Viliami Fehoko (knee); Tackle Matt Waletzko (shoulder)

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hamkins (knee/ankle); Tackle Tyron Smith (back); Safety Malik Hooker (ankle); Guard Zack Martin (thigh); Defensive end Viliami Fehoko (knee); Tackle Matt Waletzko (shoulder) Dolphins - Out: Offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring); Questionable: Defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee); Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle); Safety Jevon Holland (knees); Cornerback Xavien Howard (hip); Offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique); Linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring); Cornerback Cam Smith (hamstring)

Practice Squad Elevations:

Cowboys: Defensive tackle Carl Davis, Running back Malik Davis

Defensive tackle Carl Davis, Running back Malik Davis Dolphins: Cornerback Ethan Bonner, Linebacker Melvin Ingram

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Tanner Conner, TE - 3 elevations (Week 6-7, 13) Cameron Goode, OLB - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Promoted in Week 4 Chase Winovich, DE - 3 elevations (Weeks 2, 4-5) - Released/retired Ethan Bonner, CB - 2 elevations (Week 15-16) Robbie Chosen, WR - 2 elevation (Week 3, 11) - Promoted in Week 4; Waived and added back to practice squad in Week 11; Promoted in Week 12 Darrynton Evans, RB - 2 elevations (Weeks 12, 15) Quinton Bell, LB - 1 elevation (Week 14) Ryan Hayes, OT - 1 elevation (Week 14) Chasen Hines, OL - 1 elevation (Week 11) Melvin Ingram, LB - 1 elevation (Week 16) Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster.

Weather: 75°F, Cloudy

Head-to-Head: Tied 7-7

Most Recent Game Results: Cowboys 31-6 at Dallas, 2019 Week 3 (9/22/19)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Cowboys 24-14 at Miami, 2015 Week 11 (11/22/15)

AFC East standings (through Week 15):

Miami Dolphins (10-4)

Buffalo Bills (9-6) - 1.5GB*

New York Jets (5-9) - Eliminated

New England Patriots (3-11) - Eliminated

Week 16 schedule:

Bills 24 - 22 Chargers

Commanders at Jets, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

Cowboys at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday

Patriots at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday

AFC playoff picture (through Week 16 Saturday):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (11-3, AFC North leader)x

2 - Miami Dolphins (10-4, AFC East leader)

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (9-5, AFC West leader)

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6, AFC South leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (9-5, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Buffalo Bills (9-6, Wild Card 2 position)*

7 - Indianapolis Colts (8-6, Wild Card 3 position)

Houston Texans (8-6)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)*

Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)*

Denver Broncos (7-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)

Eliminated:

Tennessee Titans (5-9)

New York Jets (5-9)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)*

New England Patriots (3-11)

x Playoff berth clinched

*Week 16 game complete

Tiebreaks:

Jaguars over Colts and Texans based on head-to-head results

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Bengals over Colts and Bills based on head-to-head results

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak)

Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results

Titans over Jets based on common game results

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 16 TNF)

1 - San Francisco 49ers (11-3, NFC West leader)y

2 - Dallas Cowboys (10-4, NFC East leader)x

3 - Detroit Lions (10-4, NFC North leader)

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7, NFC South leader)

5 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-4 , Wild Card 1 position)x

6 - Los Angeles Rams (8-7, Wild Card 2 position)*

7 - Minnesota Vikings (7-7, Wild Card 3 position)

Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

New Orleans Saints (7-8)*

Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

Green Bay Packers (6-8)

New York Giants (5-9)

Chicago Bears (5-9)

Eliminated:

Washington Commanders (4-10)*

Arizona Cardinals (3-11)*

Carolina Panthers (2-12)*

x Playoff berth clinched

y Division title clinched

*Week 16 game complete

Tiebreaks:

Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC winning percentage (divisional tiebreak); Cowboys over Lions based on NFC winning percentage

Vikings over Seahawks based on NFC winning percentage

Falcons over Packers based on head-to-head results

Giants over Bears based on common games winning percentage