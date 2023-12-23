Dallas Cowboys LT Tyron Smith won’t play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins

Opposing defenses sack Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott roughly two times per game, but things could look a bit different Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Michael Gehlken, who covers the team for the Dallas Morning News, reported Saturday afternoon that left tackle Tyron Smith will miss the game due to a back injury.

Smith, 33, anchors Dallas’ offensive line and hasn’t allowed a sack throughout his 717 snaps this season. According to PFF, his 89.9 pass-blocking grade ranks second among all starting tackles.

The Cowboys turn to Chuma Edoga, a 2019 third-round selection by the New York Jets. The Former USC offensive lineman started the season’s first two games at left guard before sliding to tackle. Edoga, 26, allowed sacks in two of his three starts at left tackle this season.

Miami’s defense ranks second with an average of 3.4 sacks per game and has a favorable matchup against a Dallas offense dealing with major question marks up front. Not only is Smith out, but starting right guard Zach Martin is questionable after missing Thursday and Friday’s practice due to a thigh injury.