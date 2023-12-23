NFL winners picks Week 16 2023: Bengals vs. Steelers, Bills vs. Chargers Saturday games

The NFL has two Saturday games scheduled for Week 16 of the 2023 season, beginning with an afternoon contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals are three-point favorites for the game. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

The night game features the Buffalo Bills at the Los Angeles Chargers. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bills favored by 12 points, the second-largest spread of the week. Kick off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Bengals at Steelers game will air on NBC. The Bills at Chargers game will only be available on Peacock.

By now, you know that each week, our contributors here on The Phinsider pick their straight-up winners for each game. We track how they do throughout the year, crowning out season-long champion after the Super Bowl.

We also can make picks against the spread for each game, and some of our contributors make those picks. You can check out our picks, including the spread picks, in the widget below, provided by Tallysight.

I did not have a chance ahead of Thursday’s game to update our season-long standings. These records include Thursday’s game, with Marek Brave, George Forder, Josh Houtz, Sumeet Jena, James McKinney, and I all correctly predicted the Los Angeles Rams would beat the New Orleans Saints.

James McKinney 146-79

Sumeet Jena 144-81

Kevin Nogle 139-86

Marek Brave 135-90

Josh Houtz 132-93

George Forder 130-95

------------

Jake Mendel 127-82*

Nick Sabatino 102-79*

*Jake Mendel and Nick Sabatino have missed making picks for at least one full week of the season. We will continue to track their picks throughout the rest of the season, but we will not include them in the overall standings.

Here are our Saturday picks for Week 16. We will post our Sunday picks tomorrow.