Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Chargers Live Thread & Game Information

This week's Saturday evening game features a showdown between the AFC East and the AFC West. The Buffalo Bills will travel to Inglewood California this week to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bills come into this game off of back-to-back upset victories over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys. On the flipside, the Chargers are coming off of back-to-back losses to two of their divisional rivals, the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both squads enter the week outside of the top seven seeds needed to make the AFC playoffs. The Bills are in the better of the two situations sitting in the night spot while also sharing the same record with the three teams in front of them in the standings. The Bills are also still in contention to win the AFC East if our own Miami Dolphins stumble through the final three games. The Chargers on the other hand will be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss this evening.

Buffalo Bills (8-6) 2nd AFC East @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) 4th AFC West