Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers Live Thread & Game Information

The first of two Saturday NFL games is a showdown between two AFC North teams. The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Pennsylvania this week to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals come into this game off a three-game win streak including their victory last week over the Minnesota Vikings, 27 to 24. The Steelers on the other hand are coming off a three-game losing streak that includes the game that they dropped last weekend to the Indianpolis Colts, 13 to 30.

The Bengals will be looking to continue their win streak as they head towards the playoffs. The Bengals are no longer in the hunt to win their division, the AFC North, as the Baltimore Ravens already have the division wrapped up. The Bengals though do need to continue to win to ensure their spot in the playoffs as they currently hold the sixth spot in the AFC’s playoff seeding. Cincinnati currently has three other teams behind them in the seeding holding the same record and two, including their opponent today, are only a game back record-wise.

The Steelers start the week on the outside looking in at the playoff picture but are still in the hunt. Pittsburgh sits in the tenth spot seeding-wise before this game. Pittsburgh will need some help from the teams in front of them in the form of losses to potentially move up to one of the last two wildcard spots in the AFC. With only three games to go in the regular season the playoff window is quickly closing on the Steelers with a loss today most likely sealing their fate.

Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) 3rd AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) 4th AFC North