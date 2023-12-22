Miami Dolphins G Robert Hunt won’t play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins starting right guard Robert Hunt will not be active for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday that he’d miss his sixth game in seven weeks due to a hamstring injury.

“I can rule out Robert Hunt,” McDaniel said “I cannot rule out Austin Jackson. I would not like to rule him out and he shouldn’t be ruled out. We’ll get some work with him today and see how that goes.”

Jackson, the team’s starting right tackle, didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday because of an oblique injury. Starting left tackle Terron Armstead is battling knee and ankle injuries but returned to practice on Thursday.

Robert Jones, a 2021 college free agent from Middle Tennessee, allowed just one hurry in 61 snaps at right guard against the New York Jets last weekend. He’s played in four games, splitting time at both guard positions. Defenders have beaten Jones for two sacks, both coming on the right side in Week 14 against the Tenessee Titans.