Saints vs Rams odds, winners picks: 2023 NFL Week 16 Thursday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints meet the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 16 of the 2023 season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the two teams are fairly evenly matched, with the Rams favored by four points, just above the three-point home-field advantage line. The point total for tonight is set at 45.5.

As we do every week here on The Phinsider, our contributors are back with their picks for tonight’s game. Our predictions pool runs all season and primarily focuses on the straight-up winners for each game. We are able to make picks against the spread as well, with the odds for the game brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can also check out any picks against the spread or point total over/under picks in the graphic below, brought to us by Tallysight.

Here are our picks for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game: