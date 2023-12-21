Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s week sixteen slate of games kicks off this evening with a showdown between the NFC West and the NFC South. The New Orleans Saints will head west to Inglewood California this week to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints enter week sixteen on a two-game win streak, including their win last week over the New York Giants, 24 to 6. The Rams have won four of their last five games including their victory last week over the Washington Commanders, 28 to 20.

The Rams enter this week holding onto the seventh seed in the NFC playoff seedings, thus needing a win to continue to hold onto their playoff seeding. The Rams would also have a chance to move into the sixth spot with a win this evening and a Minnesota Vikings loss to the Detroit Lions. LA’s only shot at making the playoff this season is to secure a wildcard spot with the San Francisco 49ers already winning the NFC West.

The Saints, before this game, sit in the ninth spot of the NFC playoff seedings but would move into the seventh and last spot this week with a win over the Rams and a Seattle Seahawks loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Saints are also in position to take over first place in the NFC South with a win this evening and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars this coming weekend which would see New Orleans move up to the fourth seed in the NFC.

New Orleans Saints (7-7) 2nd NFC South @ Los Angeles Rams (7-7) 2n NFC West