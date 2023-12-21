NFL decides not to FLEX Dolphins-Ravens Week 17 Matchup to Primetime

We all remember where we were last season when the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens matched up in Week 2. Miami made an improbable fourth-quarter comeback led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to win 42-38 in memorable fashion. It was an incredible game and arguably the best of Miami’s 2022 season.

That said, this year’s matchup has the potential to be one of the most important games in the last twenty years for the Dolphins and their fanbase — as Mike McDaniel’s team continues to jockey with the Baltimore Ravens for the top seed in the AFC. (The Kansas City Chiefs loom as well)

However, despite the substantial playoff implications, the NFL has decided not to flex the Dolphins-Ravens Week 17 matchup to primetime, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting.

NFL has decided there will be no changes to the Week 17 schedule. Dolphins-Ravens will remain at 1 p.m. on CBS and will be aired in parts of the country. League decided not to flip Dolphins-Ravens with KC-Bengals at 4:25 on CBS... Packers-Vikings will remain at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 21, 2023

The Ravens are currently at the top of the standings with an 11-3 record. However, with a trip out west this week to take on Kyle Shanahan and the red-hot San Francisco 49ers, there’s a real chance the Dolphins could leapfrog ahead of Baltimore with a win this Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Making Sunday’s matchup in Baltimore one for the ages!

Speaking of this Sunday, with a win at home vs. Dallas, Miami would lock up a playoff spot and inch one step closer to their first AFC East Championship since 2008, when Chad Pennington and Tony Sparano’s Dolphins marched into MetLife Stadium in Week 17 and dominated Brett Favre and the New York Jets.

Could this be the year the Dolphins once again win the AFC East? Time will tell. #FinsUp

What are your thoughts on the NFL deciding not to flex the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens to primetime? Were you worried the game could ruin your New Year’s Eve? How likely do you think it is that the Miami Dolphins win the AFC East? Let us know in the comments section below!