Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh visited with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday

Three-time first-team All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh spent three seasons (2015-17) with the Miami Dolphins before stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles. Five seasons after leaving South Florida, a reunion could be in the works.

ESPN’s Field Yates posted on Wednesday that the Dolphins hosted the five-time Pro Bowl tackle on a free-agent visit. Suh, 36, signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Nov. 17, 2022, and finished with 10 tackles and a sack in eight games.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that nothing was imminent between Suh and the Dolphins following Wednesday’s meeting. With only four defensive tackles on the roster, general manager Chris Grier could look for depth behind Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis, and Da’Shawn Hand.

Miami’s 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans was the only time Vic Fangio’s defense has surrendered more than 21 points since the start of November. Cornerback Kader Kohou leads the team with 808 defensive snaps and edge rusher Bradley Chubb is second. Considering Wilkins (710) is fourth and Sieler (687) is fifth, the Dolphins could use some added depth to keep players fresh down the stretch.